JSC “Grindeks” announces that the company’s Supervisory Council has approved Juris Hmelnickis as the Chairman of the Board.

Kirovs Lipmans, Chairman of the Council of JSC “Grindeks”, tells that the Supervisory Council highly evaluates Juris Hmelnickis professionalism, knowledge in pharmacy and broad view on the development of pharmaceutical industry, as well as his personal characteristics – determination and goal oriented attitude: “The rapid growth of “Grindeks” subsidiary “Kalceks” has given us confidence that Juris Hmelnickis is ready to take the next career step and become the Chairman of the Board of JSC “Grindeks”. The main tasks for Juris Hmelnickis in his new position will be to expand company’s activities in European Union, the United States of America and South East Asia, as well as to strengthen presence in the CIS countries.”

Juris Hmelnickis in JSC “Grindeks” has previously taken several managerial positions – he was the Quality Director, Certification Officer and the Member of the Board. Since 2014 Juris Hmelnickis is the Chairman of the Board of JSC “Kalceks”, a subsidiary of JSC “Grindeks”.

Juris Hmelnickis has obtained a PhD in chemistry and a Master’s degree in economics from the University of Latvia and a Master’s degree in business management for quality assurance from Riga Technical University. He has also graduated the Swedish Institute Management Programme of Leadership and Sustainable Management. Juris Hmelnickis is a co-author for a number of scientific publications in analytical research and chromatography.

Juris Hmelnickis does not own JSC “Grindeks” shares.

Janis Romanovskis will continue his work in the Board of JSC “Grindeks”.

About JSC “Grindeks”

“Grindeks” is an international pharmaceutical company focused on research, development, manufacturing and sales of original products, generics and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Group of “Grindeks” has four subsidiary companies in Latvia, Estonia, and Slovakia as well as representative offices in 11 countries.

“Grindeks” specializes in the heart and cardiovascular, CNS, anti-cancer and gastroenterological medication therapeutic groups. A range of products covers a combination of original products Mildronate® (meldonium*) and Ftorafur®, generics, food supplements and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

*Notice: meldonium is included in the list of substances prohibited in sport.

