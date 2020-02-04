MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced that a Fortune 500 multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company has purchased a global subscription to Radware’s Always-On Cloud DDoS Protection Service and its Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) Service in a multi-million dollar, multi-year subscription deal.



Radware displaced multiple incumbent vendors in the deal after the customer opted for a single, comprehensive cloud security service that will protect the customer’s more than 20 data centers and thousands of web applications worldwide. This new customer chose Radware because of its complete cloud security offering, including global cloud DDoS and application protection, its superior technology, and its working relationship with global systems integrators that allowed it to quickly implement Radware’s cloud security services.

“We recognized from the outset that the key to this deal was being able to manage the complexity and scale of this customer’s data centers and web applications,” said Haim Zelikovsky, Vice President of Cloud Services Business for Radware. “We immediately developed an excellent working relationship with this company’s global systems integrator to deliver superior protection and service from day one.”

Radware’s Always-On Cloud DDoS Protection Service uses Radware’s global network of cloud security points of presence to deliver protection from advanced and next-generation DDoS attacks with the lowest latency possible. The solution is prized for its accuracy of attack detection, short time to protection, and proactive management by Radware security experts.

Radware’s Cloud WAF Service provides enterprise-grade, continuously adaptive web application security protection. Based on Radware’s ICSA Labs certified, market-leading web application firewall technology, it provides full coverage of OWASP Top-10 threats and automatically adapts protections to evolving threats and protected assets.

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cybersecurity and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software-defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com .

