TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equifax Canada® and Creditsafe, a global business intelligence leader, today announced a new partnership to improve opportunities for Canadian businesses to leverage world class data to make informed business decisions. With this partnership, Equifax Canada customers will be able to access Creditsafe’s global coverage of business data, while Creditsafe will be able to provide immediate value to risk and credit professionals throughout Canada by taking an active role in servicing small and mid-markets.



“We’re offering our clients an opportunity to be more competitive on the global stage through our alliance with Creditsafe,” said Carrie Russell, President and General Manager of Equifax Canada. “Borders aren’t barriers. Whether you are signing a contract with a new business partner, providing funding to a business with international ownership, or evaluating a new-to-Canada customer and considering their prior term debt behaviour, you’ll now have insight into who you’re doing business with.”

Creditsafe has access to credit information on over 330 million businesses across the globe and services companies of all sizes and industries. Their credit reports are known for being intuitive enough that most decisions can be made with just a glance while comprehensive enough that their hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide can have confidence in the decisions they’re making based on Creditsafe data.

“Creditsafe’s value has already transformed the markets in Europe, the United States and Asia and we anticipate that entering the Canadian market by partnering with Equifax will allow us to hit the ground running, and help credit professionals make more informed decisions from day one,” said Cato Syversen, CEO of Creditsafe. “Known for being agile and innovative, Canadian businesses have a great reputation globally and we cannot wait to help these companies to not only reach new markets, but also their full potential.”

Creditsafe’s global database is one of the most comprehensive and rapidly expanding in the industry being updated over a million times a day with information gathered from thousands of sources. With 23 offices across 14 countries, Creditsafe can offer instant access company credit reports in over 160 countries throughout the world.

About The Creditsafe Group

The Creditsafe Group is the world’s most used supplier of company credit reports. Privately owned and independently minded, Creditsafe is looking to change the way business information is used by providing high-quality data in an easy to use format that everyone in an organization can benefit from.

Founded in Norway in 1997, Creditsafe has offices in countries all over the world including the UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Ireland, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan and the United States. Globally, The Creditsafe Group employs approximately 1,300 people and has more than 100,000 subscription customers. In 2013, The Creditsafe Group opened offices in the US under the name Creditsafe USA, Inc. Its U.S. operations are headquartered in Allentown, PA with nearly 10,000 companies in the U.S. subscribing to its services, ranging from small businesses to large, global companies like Staples, Ryder, and Nestle.

Creditsafe’s global database is one of the most rapidly expanding in the industry and also one of the most comprehensive. Each day over 500,000 users around the world leverage the company's database to gather strategic, insightful business information. Creditsafe's database is updated over a million times a day with information gathered from thousands of sources. In 99.9% of the cases, reports requested by customers are delivered instantly. Over 40 percent of Creditsafe’s customers leverage the company’s internationally reporting capabilities. For more information about Creditsafe, please visit www.creditsafe.com.

About Equifax Inc.

Equifax is a global information solutions company that uses unique data, innovative analytics, technology and industry expertise to power organizations and individuals around the world by transforming knowledge into insights that help make more informed business and personal decisions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information on our Canadian affiliate, visit Equifax.ca and follow the company’s news on Twitter and LinkedIn .

The information in this press release is published by Equifax Canada Co. © 2019 All rights reserved. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not legal advice and should not be used, or interpreted, as legal advice. The information is provided as is without any representation, warranty or guarantee of any kind, whether express or implied. Equifax will not under any circumstances be liable to you or to any other person for any loss or damage arising from, connected with, or relating to the use of this information by you or any other person. Users of this informational publication should consult with their own lawyer for legal advice.

Contact: