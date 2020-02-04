Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the combination, comments, “CLA continues on their magical ride throughout the state of California with the addition of a much sought after firm."

Los Angeles, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles-Based Weil & Company LLP team members joined professional services firm CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), on February 1, 2020.

“We’re very excited to join the CLA family,” says Ronald Iino, managing partner, Weil & Company. “As times have changed, we have realized we must also change. Joining CLA boosts our experience in all matters, allowing us to serve our clients on a deeper level and providing opportunities for our staff to develop and bring even more to the table.”

Since its founding in 1953, Weil & Company has achieved a position at the forefront of certified public accounting firms by implementing sophisticated tax and financial planning strategies. The firm focuses on real estate developers, partnership tax returns, business management, and serving high net worth individuals. Weil & Company’s practice continues to thrive because clients are treated as the firm’s most important asset.

“Our clients will be the great beneficiaries of this,” says Marvin Goldschmidt, partner, Weil & Company. “We deal directly with our clients and get to know them on many levels. Our job is to answer their questions and offer new ideas. CLA is the place we want to be — not only to access more knowledge to help our clients, but to continue to build pride in our professional home.”

As one of the nation’s leading professional services firms, CLA has retained the agility to serve clients of all sizes and in all locations, while at the same time bringing an uncommon depth of capabilities, all in one place.

“CLA is built to create opportunities,” says Randy Wells, managing principal of CLA’s Los Angeles offices. “We are committed to put relationships first, while always working to exceed expectations. I’m excited to welcome Ron, Marv, and team to CLA. I have no doubt the culture and practice they have formed will help accelerate our growth and ability to serve our clients and communities throughout Southern California.”

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the combination, comments, “CLA continues on their magical ride throughout the state of California with the addition of a much sought after firm. Weil is known throughout southern California as one of the ‘go to’ firms when it comes to high net worth individuals as well as the business management and entertainment area. Both firms saw quickly the alignment on culture and strategic fit around growing talent and client service.”

Former Weil & Company team members will continue to serve clients locally and nationally from Los Angeles, alongside CLA’s California team of more than 350 professionals.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,200 people, 120 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

