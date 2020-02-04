SAN DIEGO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philter Labs, Inc. today announced Dr. Willie J. McKinney, Ph.D., D.A.B.T., has joined the company’s Scientific and Strategic Advisory Board (SSAB). Philter Labs, Inc. is known for solving the major public issue of exposure to secondhand vape and smoke with their proprietary and patented filtration technology. Dr. McKinney’s expertise in vaping science and technology, and experience in the e-cigarette industry, will assist Philter Labs, Inc. in identifying and integrating its nanofiltration process into new commercial products that reduce harm from secondhand smoke.



Since launching in mid-2019, Philter Labs, Inc. has quickly gained popularity among smokers and vapers alike. The company has already raised $3 million in growth funding and secured and announced distribution partnerships across multiple channels in North America. Philter Labs, Inc. has also earned widespread media attention, grown its social media presence, and is developing new and innovative products, thus redefining the personal filtration product category.

“I am impressed with Philter Labs’ experienced team and their filtration innovations. They are in the right place at the right time with the right technology to address secondhand smoke emissions,” Dr. Willie McKinney said. “The opportunities to create safer vaping products is vast, and that gets me excited.”

Led by Co-Founder and CTO, John Grimm, the company invented and patented ZERO-5 Technology -- a five-step, nanofiltration process that molecularly manipulates secondhand vape and smoke to reduce emissions; all encapsulated in a filter measuring at a mere 4 inches tall and ½ inch wide.

“We are proud to have Dr. McKinney join us as an advisor. His expertise in toxicology married with his experience in a rapidly evolving market, complement our mission to use technology to help protect the health of the person who chooses to vape, and of those around them,” Philter Labs Co-Founder and CEO, Christos Nicolaidis said.

The Scientific and Strategic Advisory Board provides short and long-term business counsel and advises Philter Labs on technical and strategic initiatives to expand the company’s impact on mitigating secondhand smoke.

Dr. Willie J. McKinney: Biography

Dr. Willie J. McKinney is the Founder and CEO of McKinney Regulatory Science Advisors. In 1998 Dr. McKinney joined the Altria family of companies and held a number of academic and research roles before joining the Executive Leadership Team as Vice President of Regulatory Sciences. His team developed innovative and defensible scientific evaluation and regulatory submission strategies. His time at Altria was followed by serving as Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs for JUUL labs in San Francisco.

Dr. McKinney served on FDA’s Tobacco Product Scientific Advisory Committee (TPSAC). Board Certified as a Toxicologist by the American Board of Toxicology in 2004, Dr. McKinney holds a Ph.D., in Environmental Toxicology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and M.S., in Biology, from North Carolina Central University, and a B.S., in Biology from Xavier University in New Orleans.

About Philter Labs, Inc.

Philter Labs, Inc. is a technology company offering small, stylish, and affordable products powered by Zero-5 Technology that allows conscientious vaping practices while reducing the harmful impacts of secondhand vape and smoke. PHILTER™ serves as a catalyst for meaningful social and environmental change. For additional information, please visit PhilterLabs.com.

