INVITATION TO A PRESS CONFERENCE ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY´S FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE, JANUARY 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2019





SSH Communications Security´s Financial Statement Release January 1 – December 31, 2019 will be published on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9.00 a.m. EET.

A conference for Finnish media, investors and analysts will be held on the same day. The financial statement will be presented by CEO Kaisa Olkkonen. Please note that the conference will be held in Finnish.



The presentation material (in English) will be available on the SSH Communications Security´s website (www.ssh.com) after the conference.



Time: February 14, 2020 at 10.00-11.00 EET

Place: SSH Communications Security Oyj, Kornetintie 3, 00380 Helsinki.



To join the meeting, please register latest by Thursday 13th of February at 12.00 by sending email to esko.anttila@ssh.com.





SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



Niklas Nordström

CFO





For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543





SSH Communications Security

SSH Communications Security is a leading provider of enterprise cybersecurity solutions that monitor, control, and automate trusted access to critical data. The company’s long track record of innovation includes Secure Shell (SSH) - one of the world’s most widely used network security protocols. Customers worldwide trust our flagship Universal SSH Key Manager® and other solutions to manage access, while greatly reducing costs and compliance risks. The Company sells direct through offices in North America, Europe and Asia and through a global network of certified partners. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.