Full-Year 2019 Highlights
Full-Year 2020 Outlook
(See Analysis of Operations and Notes for information on Non-GAAP financial measures; all results based on year-over-year comparison unless otherwise noted. We are unable to estimate the annual mark-to-market pension adjustment or future net income or diluted EPS.)
COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019, and announced its full-year 2020 financial outlook.
“Our team delivered solid results in a challenging year. We grew sales, adjusted earnings and cash flow, returned $102 million to shareholders and reduced our net leverage to below 3.0x following our most recent acquisitions,” said Hudson La Force, Grace’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “For 2020, we expect slow sales growth given the uncertain global manufacturing environment but stronger earnings and cash flow growth. These headwinds are temporary and do not change our strategic direction or my conviction about the earnings power of our businesses.”
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Consolidated Performance
|Summary Financial Results - Total Grace
|(In $ millions, except per share amounts)
|4Q19
|4Q18
|Change
|FY19
|FY18
|Change
|Net sales
|504.5
|520.0
|(3.0)%
|1,958.1
|1,932.1
|1.3%
|Net sales, constant currency1
|(1.9)%
|3.0%
|Net income
|(28.3)
|69.1
|(141.0)%
|126.3
|167.6
|(24.6)%
|Adjusted EBIT1
|134.3
|118.8
|13.0%
|473.2
|456.7
|3.6%
|Adjusted EBIT margin1
|26.6%
|22.8%
|3.8 pts
|24.2%
|23.6%
|0.6 pts
|Diluted EPS
|($0.42)
|$1.03
|(140.8)%
|$1.89
|$2.49
|(24.1)%
|Adjusted EPS1
|$1.31
|$1.14
|14.9%
|$4.38
|$4.14
|5.8%
|Dividends per share
|$0.27
|$0.24
|12.5%
|$1.08
|$0.96
|12.5%
|FY19
|FY18
|Change
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|392.1
|342.0
|14.6%
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow1
|247.2
|234.6
|5.4%
|TTM 2019
|TTM 2018
|Change
|Return on equity
|31.4%
|49.7%
|(18.3) pts
|Adjusted EBIT ROIC1
|20.4%
|20.9%
|(0.5) pts
|1 See Analysis of Operations and Notes for information on Non-GAAP financial measures.
Fourth Quarter 2019
Full-Year 2019
Delivering on Our Strategic Initiatives
“Grace has built strong strategic positions in our catalysts, licensing and specialty silica gels businesses,” added La Force. “We are making a number of investments to accelerate our growth and extend our competitive advantages. Over the last 3 years we have invested over $250 million in new growth capacity and more than $26 million in our Commercial Excellence and Operating Excellence initiatives. These investments are paying back and we expect the payback to accelerate in 2020 as the new growth capacity comes online mid-year and the Commercial Excellence and Operating Excellence investments mature. These investments, along with strong customer demand for our high-value technologies, the sustainability benefits we bring to our customers and the fundamental growth drivers in the end markets we supply, support our long-term mid-single digit growth expectations.”
Grace's strategic framework for profitable growth includes four elements:
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Segment Performance
Catalysts Technologies
Catalysts Technologies includes catalysts and additives for plastics, refinery, and other chemical process applications, as well as polypropylene process technology.
|Summary Financial Results - Catalysts Technologies
|(In $ millions)
|4Q19
|4Q18
|Change
|FY19
|FY18
|Change
|Net sales
|389.9
|405.1
|(3.8)%
|1,496.7
|1,463.5
|2.3%
|Net sales, constant currency1
|(3.0)%
|3.4%
|Gross margin
|43.0%
|38.6%
|4.4 pts
|42.8%
|41.7%
|1.1 pts
|Operating income
|135.2
|115.2
|17.4%
|466.5
|440.5
|5.9%
|Operating margin
|34.7%
|28.4%
|6.3 pts
|31.2%
|30.1%
|1.1 pts
|1 See Analysis of Operations and Notes for information on Non-GAAP financial measures.
Fourth Quarter 2019
Full-Year 2019
Materials Technologies
Materials Technologies includes engineered materials for consumer/pharma, chemical process and coatings applications.
|Summary Financial Results - Materials Technologies
|(In $ millions)
|4Q19
|4Q18
|Change
|FY19
|FY18
|Change
|Net sales
|114.6
|114.9
|(0.3)%
|461.4
|468.6
|(1.5)%
|Net sales, constant currency1
|2.0%
|2.2%
|Gross margin
|35.1%
|37.2%
|(2.1) pts
|36.5%
|37.8%
|(1.3) pts
|Operating income
|23.6
|25.3
|(6.7)%
|97.8
|105.6
|(7.4)%
|Operating margin
|20.6%
|22.0%
|(1.4) pts
|21.2%
|22.5%
|(1.3) pts
|1 See Analysis of Operations and Notes for information on Non-GAAP financial measures.
Fourth Quarter 2019
Full-Year 2019
Other Developments
Business Interruption Insurance
Legacy Liabilities Update
Capital Allocation
Full-Year 2020 Outlook
As of February 4, 2020, our full-year outlook for 2020 is presented in the table below and is in line with the Sales and Adjusted EBIT outlook we provided on October 24, 2019, updated to reflect potential effects of the coronavirus.
|Full-Year 2020 Outlook
|(In $ millions, except percents and per share amounts)
|2020 Outlook
|YoY
|Sales growth
|0% - 3%
|Adjusted EBIT1
|$500 - $520
|6% - 10%
|Adjusted EPS1
|$4.73 - $4.91
|8% - 12%
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow1
|$260 - $280
|5% - 13%
|Note: We are unable to estimate the annual mark-to-market pension adjustment or future net income or diluted EPS.
1 See Analysis of Operations and Notes for information on Non-GAAP financial measures.
Investor Call
We will discuss these results during an investor conference call and webcast today starting at 9:00 a.m. ET. To access the call and webcast, interested participants should go to the Investors portion of our website, www.grace.com, and click on the webcast link.
Those without access to the internet can participate by dialing +1 844.515.9173 (U.S.) or +1 574.990.9421 (International). The participant passcode is 1779903. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least 10 minutes early in order to register.
An audio replay will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on February 4. For one week, the replay will be accessible by dialing +1 855.859.2056 (U.S.) or +1 404.537.3406 (International) and entering the participant passcode 1779903. The webcast replay or transcript will be available for one year on the company's website.
About Grace
Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 3,900 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 70 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements, that is, information related to future, not past, events. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “will,” “expects,” “suggests,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expected financial positions; results of operations; cash flows; financing plans; business strategy; operating plans; capital and other expenditures; competitive positions; growth opportunities for existing products; benefits from new technology and cost reduction initiatives, plans and objectives; and markets for securities. For these statements, Grace claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Grace is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from its projections or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: risks related to foreign operations, especially in areas of active conflict and in emerging regions; the costs and availability of raw materials, energy and transportation; the effectiveness of Grace's research and development and growth investments; acquisitions and divestitures of assets and businesses; developments affecting Grace’s outstanding indebtedness; developments affecting Grace's pension obligations; legacy matters (including product, environmental, and other legacy liabilities relating to past activities of Grace); its legal and environmental proceedings; environmental compliance costs (including existing and potential laws and regulations pertaining to climate change); the inability to establish or maintain certain business relationships; the inability to hire or retain key personnel; natural disasters such as storms and floods; fires and force majeure events; public health concerns, including pandemics and quarantines; changes in tax laws and regulations; international trade disputes, tariffs, and sanctions; the potential effects of cyberattacks; and those additional factors set forth in Grace's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are readily available on the internet at www.sec.gov. Grace's reported results should not be considered as an indication of its future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Grace's projections and forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates those projections and statements are made. Grace undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revision to the projections and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this announcement.
W. R. Grace & Co. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|(In millions, except per share amounts)
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net sales
|$
|504.5
|$
|520.0
|$
|1,958.1
|$
|1,932.1
|Cost of goods sold
|299.8
|323.7
|1,164.4
|1,165.4
|Gross profit
|204.7
|196.3
|793.7
|766.7
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|75.3
|76.9
|299.0
|300.4
|Research and development expenses
|16.3
|16.2
|64.5
|62.7
|Costs related to legacy matters
|51.4
|3.5
|103.5
|82.3
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
|(13.9
|)
|(12.3
|)
|(27.8
|)
|(31.8
|)
|Restructuring and repositioning expenses
|1.6
|13.6
|13.7
|46.4
|Interest expense and related financing costs
|18.5
|20.6
|76.7
|80.2
|Other (income) expense, net
|83.8
|(18.7
|)
|80.6
|(18.4
|)
|Total costs and expenses
|233.0
|99.8
|610.2
|521.8
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(28.3
|)
|96.5
|183.5
|244.9
|(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
|0.2
|(27.6
|)
|(56.8
|)
|(78.1
|)
|Net income (loss)
|(28.1
|)
|68.9
|126.7
|166.8
|Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(0.2
|)
|0.2
|(0.4
|)
|0.8
|Net income (loss) attributable to W. R. Grace & Co. shareholders
|$
|(28.3
|)
|$
|69.1
|$
|126.3
|$
|167.6
|Earnings Per Share Attributable to W. R. Grace & Co. Shareholders
|Basic earnings per share:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|1.03
|$
|1.89
|$
|2.49
|Weighted average number of basic shares
|66.7
|66.9
|66.8
|67.2
|Diluted earnings per share:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|1.03
|$
|1.89
|$
|2.49
|Weighted average number of diluted shares
|66.7
|67.0
|66.9
|67.3
|Dividends per common share
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.24
|$
|1.08
|$
|0.96
|The Notes to the Financial Information are included as part of the Earnings Release.
W. R. Grace & Co. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
|Year Ended
December 31,
|(In millions)
|2019
|2018
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income (loss)
|$
|126.7
|$
|166.8
|Reconciliation to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|100.3
|100.8
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
|(27.8
|)
|(31.8
|)
|Costs related to legacy matters
|103.5
|82.3
|Cash paid for legacy matters
|(19.3
|)
|(22.9
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|56.8
|78.1
|Cash paid for income taxes
|(52.8
|)
|(54.0
|)
|Income tax refunds received
|10.5
|0.7
|Defined benefit pension expense
|104.3
|0.7
|Cash paid under defined benefit pension arrangements
|(15.8
|)
|(66.5
|)
|Stock compensation expense
|14.6
|18.6
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|—
|4.8
|Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effect of currency translation and acquisitions:
|Trade accounts receivable
|(18.7
|)
|2.5
|Inventories
|(30.1
|)
|(26.1
|)
|Accounts payable
|28.0
|24.2
|Deferred revenue
|(5.3
|)
|35.6
|All other items, net
|17.2
|28.2
|Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
|392.1
|342.0
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Capital expenditures
|(194.1
|)
|(216.3
|)
|Business acquired, net of cash acquired
|(22.8
|)
|(418.0
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|0.7
|2.4
|Other investing activities
|6.1
|13.4
|Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
|(210.1
|)
|(618.5
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Borrowings under credit arrangements
|13.0
|1,024.0
|Repayments under credit arrangements
|(24.2
|)
|(587.8
|)
|Cash paid for repurchases of common stock
|(29.8
|)
|(80.0
|)
|Cash paid for debt financing costs
|—
|(11.8
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|19.1
|6.7
|Dividends paid to shareholders
|(72.6
|)
|(64.6
|)
|Cash received from derivative settlement
|—
|33.1
|Other financing activities
|(4.9
|)
|(3.1
|)
|Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|(99.4
|)
|316.5
|Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(0.7
|)
|(2.5
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|81.9
|37.5
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period
|201.0
|163.5
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|282.9
|$
|201.0
|The Notes to the Financial Information are included as part of the Earnings Release.
W. R. Grace & Co. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|December 31,
|(In millions, except par value and shares)
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|282.5
|$
|200.5
|Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|0.4
|0.5
|Trade accounts receivable, less allowance of $13.3 (2018—$11.6)
|307.0
|288.5
|Inventories
|309.9
|281.1
|Other current assets
|231.6
|86.7
|Total Current Assets
|1,131.4
|857.3
|Properties and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $1,497.0 (2018—$1,482.8)
|1,143.8
|1,011.7
|Goodwill
|556.9
|540.4
|Technology and other intangible assets, net
|342.8
|356.5
|Deferred income taxes
|517.6
|529.4
|Investment in unconsolidated affiliate
|181.9
|156.1
|Other assets
|54.7
|113.9
|Total Assets
|$
|3,929.1
|$
|3,565.3
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Debt payable within one year
|$
|23.1
|$
|22.3
|Accounts payable
|302.3
|248.6
|Other current liabilities
|416.2
|243.5
|Total Current Liabilities
|741.6
|514.4
|Debt payable after one year
|1,957.3
|1,961.0
|Unfunded defined benefit pension plans
|434.6
|366.0
|Underfunded defined benefit pension plans
|85.2
|67.1
|Other liabilities
|308.2
|319.8
|Total Liabilities
|3,526.9
|3,228.3
|Equity
|Common stock issued, par value $0.01; 300,000,000 shares authorized; outstanding: 66,735,913 (2018—66,792,968)
|0.7
|0.7
|Paid-in capital
|477.9
|481.1
|Retained earnings
|730.5
|676.7
|Treasury stock, at cost: shares: 10,720,720 (2018—10,663,659)
|(892.2
|)
|(895.5
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|78.8
|67.9
|Total W. R. Grace & Co. Shareholders’ Equity
|395.7
|330.9
|Noncontrolling interests
|6.5
|6.1
|Total Equity
|402.2
|337.0
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|3,929.1
|$
|3,565.3
|The Notes to the Financial Information are included as part of the Earnings Release.
W. R. Grace & Co. and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Operations (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|(In millions, except per share amounts)
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|Net sales:
|Catalysts Technologies
|$
|389.9
|$
|405.1
|(3.8
|)%
|$
|1,496.7
|$
|1,463.5
|2.3
|%
|Materials Technologies
|114.6
|114.9
|(0.3
|)%
|461.4
|468.6
|(1.5
|)%
|Total Grace net sales
|$
|504.5
|$
|520.0
|(3.0
|)%
|$
|1,958.1
|$
|1,932.1
|1.3
|%
|Net sales by region:
|North America
|$
|159.9
|$
|155.4
|2.9
|%
|$
|597.8
|$
|581.7
|2.8
|%
|Europe Middle East Africa
|187.3
|200.2
|(6.4
|)%
|791.6
|752.2
|5.2
|%
|Asia Pacific
|130.0
|133.7
|(2.8
|)%
|475.4
|481.5
|(1.3
|)%
|Latin America
|27.3
|30.7
|(11.1
|)%
|93.3
|116.7
|(20.1
|)%
|Total net sales by region
|$
|504.5
|$
|520.0
|(3.0
|)%
|$
|1,958.1
|$
|1,932.1
|1.3
|%
|Performance measures:
|Adjusted EBIT(A)(B):
|Catalysts Technologies segment operating income
|$
|135.2
|$
|115.2
|17.4
|%
|$
|466.5
|$
|440.5
|5.9
|%
|Materials Technologies segment operating income
|23.6
|25.3
|(6.7
|)%
|97.8
|105.6
|(7.4
|)%
|Corporate costs
|(20.0
|)
|(17.4
|)
|(14.9
|)%
|(72.7
|)
|(73.5
|)
|1.1
|%
|Certain pension costs(C)
|(4.5
|)
|(4.3
|)
|(4.7
|)%
|(18.4
|)
|(15.9
|)
|(15.7
|)%
|Adjusted EBIT
|134.3
|118.8
|13.0
|%
|473.2
|456.7
|3.6
|%
|Costs related to legacy matters
|(51.4
|)
|(3.5
|)
|(103.5
|)
|(82.3
|)
|Pension MTM adjustment and other related costs, net
|(85.9
|)
|15.2
|(85.9
|)
|15.2
|Restructuring and repositioning expenses
|(1.6
|)
|(13.6
|)
|(13.7
|)
|(46.4
|)
|Benefit plan adjustment
|(5.0
|)
|—
|(5.0
|)
|—
|Third-party acquisition-related costs
|(0.9
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(3.6
|)
|(7.3
|)
|Write-off of MTO inventory
|—
|—
|(3.6
|)
|—
|Amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustment
|—
|—
|—
|(6.9
|)
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|(4.8
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(18.0
|)
|(20.1
|)
|10.4
|%
|(74.8
|)
|(78.5
|)
|4.7
|%
|(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
|0.2
|(27.6
|)
|100.7
|%
|(56.8
|)
|(78.1
|)
|27.3
|%
|Income (loss) attributable to W. R. Grace & Co. shareholders
|$
|(28.3
|)
|$
|69.1
|(141.0
|)%
|$
|126.3
|$
|167.6
|(24.6
|)%
|Diluted EPS
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|1.03
|(140.8
|)%
|$
|1.89
|$
|2.49
|(24.1
|)%
|Adjusted EPS(A)
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.14
|14.9
|%
|$
|4.38
|$
|4.14
|5.8
|%
|The Notes to the Financial Information are included as part of the Earnings Release.
W. R. Grace & Co. and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Operations (unaudited) (continued)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|(In millions)
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|Adjusted profitability performance measures(A)(B)(C):
|Gross Margin:
|Catalysts Technologies
|43.0
|%
|38.6
|%
|4.4 pts
|42.8
|%
|41.7
|%
|1.1 pts
|Materials Technologies
|35.1
|%
|37.2
|%
|(2.1) pts
|36.5
|%
|37.8
|%
|(1.3) pts
|Adjusted Gross Margin
|41.2
|%
|38.3
|%
|2.9 pts
|41.4
|%
|40.7
|%
|0.7 pts
|Pension costs in cost of goods sold
|(0.6
|)%
|(0.5
|)%
|(0.1) pts
|(0.7
|)%
|(0.7
|)%
|0.0 pts
|Write-off of MTO inventory
|—
|%
|—
|%
|NM
|(0.2
|)%
|—
|%
|NM
|Amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustment
|—
|%
|—
|%
|NM
|—
|%
|(0.3
|)%
|NM
|Total Grace
|40.6
|%
|37.8
|%
|2.8 pts
|40.5
|%
|39.7
|%
|0.8 pts
|Adjusted EBIT:
|Catalysts Technologies
|$
|135.2
|$
|115.2
|17.4
|%
|$
|466.5
|$
|440.5
|5.9
|%
|Materials Technologies
|23.6
|25.3
|(6.7
|)%
|97.8
|105.6
|(7.4
|)%
|Corporate, pension, and other
|(24.5
|)
|(21.7
|)
|(12.9
|)%
|(91.1
|)
|(89.4
|)
|(1.9
|)%
|Total Grace
|134.3
|118.8
|13.0
|%
|473.2
|456.7
|3.6
|%
|Depreciation and amortization:
|Catalysts Technologies
|$
|20.5
|$
|20.3
|1.0
|%
|$
|81.9
|$
|81.7
|0.2
|%
|Materials Technologies
|3.5
|3.5
|—
|%
|14.2
|15.5
|(8.4
|)%
|Corporate
|1.0
|0.9
|11.1
|%
|4.2
|3.6
|16.7
|%
|Total Grace
|25.0
|24.7
|1.2
|%
|100.3
|100.8
|(0.5
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA:
|Catalysts Technologies
|$
|155.7
|$
|135.5
|14.9
|%
|$
|548.4
|$
|522.2
|5.0
|%
|Materials Technologies
|27.1
|28.8
|(5.9
|)%
|112.0
|121.1
|(7.5
|)%
|Corporate, pension, and other
|(23.5
|)
|(20.8
|)
|(13.0
|)%
|(86.9
|)
|(85.8
|)
|(1.3
|)%
|Total Grace
|159.3
|143.5
|11.0
|%
|573.5
|557.5
|2.9
|%
|Adjusted EBIT margin:
|Catalysts Technologies
|34.7
|%
|28.4
|%
|6.3 pts
|31.2
|%
|30.1
|%
|1.1 pts
|Materials Technologies
|20.6
|%
|22.0
|%
|(1.4) pts
|21.2
|%
|22.5
|%
|(1.3) pts
|Total Grace
|26.6
|%
|22.8
|%
|3.8 pts
|24.2
|%
|23.6
|%
|0.6 pts
|Adjusted EBITDA margin:
|Catalysts Technologies
|39.9
|%
|33.4
|%
|6.5 pts
|36.6
|%
|35.7
|%
|0.9 pts
|Materials Technologies
|23.6
|%
|25.1
|%
|(1.5) pts
|24.3
|%
|25.8
|%
|(1.5) pts
|Total Grace
|31.6
|%
|27.6
|%
|4.0 pts
|29.3
|%
|28.9
|%
|0.4 pts
|The Notes to the Financial Information are included as part of the Earnings Release.
W. R. Grace & Co. and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Operations (unaudited) (continued)
|Year Ended December 31,
|(In millions)
|2019
|2018
|Cash flow measure(A):
|Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
|$
|392.1
|$
|342.0
|Capital expenditures
|(194.1
|)
|(216.3
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|198.0
|125.7
|Cash paid for legacy matters
|19.3
|22.9
|Cash paid for repositioning
|16.8
|20.7
|Cash paid for third-party acquisition-related costs
|2.9
|9.2
|Cash paid for restructuring
|10.2
|6.1
|Accelerated defined benefit pension plan contributions
|—
|50.0
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|$
|247.2
|$
|234.6
|The Notes to the Financial Information are included as part of the Earnings Release.
|Four Quarters Ended
December 31,
|(In millions)
|2019
|2018
|Calculation of Adjusted EBIT Return On Invested Capital (trailing four quarters):
|Adjusted EBIT
|$
|473.2
|$
|456.7
|Net Income
|126.3
|167.6
|Total equity
|402.2
|337.0
|Reconciliation to Adjusted Invested Capital:
|Debt
|1,980.4
|1,983.3
|Underfunded and unfunded pension plans
|519.8
|433.1
|Liabilities related to legacy matters
|182.7
|126.9
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(282.9
|)
|(201.0
|)
|Net income tax assets
|(501.6
|)
|(517.3
|)
|Other items
|19.7
|21.6
|Adjusted Invested Capital
|$
|2,320.3
|$
|2,183.6
|GAAP Return on Equity
|31.4
|%
|49.7
|%
|Adjusted EBIT ROIC
|20.4
|%
|20.9
|%
|The Notes to the Financial Information are included as part of the Earnings Release.
W. R. Grace & Co. and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Operations (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|(In millions, except per share amounts)
|Pre-
Tax
|Tax
Effect
|After-
Tax
|Per
Share
|Pre-
Tax
|Tax
Effect
|After-
Tax
|Per
Share
|Adjusted EPS:
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|1.03
|Pension MTM adjustment and other related costs, net
|$
|85.9
|$
|24.0
|$
|61.9
|0.93
|$
|(15.2
|)
|$
|(5.5
|)
|$
|(9.7
|)
|(0.14
|)
|Costs related to legacy matters
|51.4
|11.1
|40.3
|0.60
|3.5
|0.8
|2.7
|0.04
|Benefit plan adjustment
|5.0
|1.1
|3.9
|0.06
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Restructuring and repositioning expenses
|1.6
|0.4
|1.2
|0.02
|13.6
|2.9
|10.7
|0.16
|Third-party acquisition-related costs
|0.9
|0.2
|0.7
|0.01
|0.1
|—
|0.1
|—
|Income tax expense related to historical tax attributes(D)
|1.4
|(1.4
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(14.3
|)
|14.3
|0.21
|Discrete tax items
|(8.4
|)
|8.4
|0.13
|1.4
|(1.4
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Provisional charge related to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
|—
|—
|—
|9.4
|(9.4
|)
|(0.14
|)
|Adjusted EPS(A)
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.14
|The Notes to the Financial Information are included as part of the Earnings Release.
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|(In millions, except per share amounts)
|Pre-
Tax
|Tax
Effect
|After-
Tax
|Per
Share
|Pre-
Tax
|Tax
Effect
|After-
Tax
|Per
Share
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.89
|$
|2.49
|Costs related to legacy matters
|$
|103.5
|$
|25.2
|$
|78.3
|1.17
|$
|82.3
|$
|17.7
|$
|64.6
|0.96
|Pension MTM adjustment and other related costs, net
|85.9
|24.0
|61.9
|0.93
|(15.2
|)
|(3.4
|)
|(11.8
|)
|(0.18
|)
|Restructuring and repositioning expenses
|13.7
|3.0
|10.7
|0.16
|46.4
|10.0
|36.4
|0.54
|Benefit plan adjustment
|5.0
|1.1
|3.9
|0.06
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Write-off of MTO inventory
|3.6
|—
|3.6
|0.05
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Third-party acquisition-related costs
|3.6
|0.9
|2.7
|0.04
|7.3
|1.6
|5.7
|0.08
|Amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustment
|—
|—
|—
|—
|6.9
|1.5
|5.4
|0.08
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|4.8
|1.0
|3.8
|0.06
|Income tax expense related to historical tax attributes(D)
|(8.6
|)
|8.6
|0.13
|(25.6
|)
|25.6
|0.38
|Discrete tax items
|3.6
|(3.6
|)
|(0.05
|)
|1.4
|(1.4
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Provisional charge related to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
|—
|—
|—
|17.1
|(17.1
|)
|(0.25
|)
|Adjusted EPS(A)
|$
|4.38
|$
|4.14
|The Notes to the Financial Information are included as part of the Earnings Release.
W. R. Grace & Co. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the Financial Information
(A) In the above, Grace presents financial information in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP), as well as the non-GAAP financial information described below. Grace believes that this non-GAAP financial information provides useful supplemental information about the performance of its businesses, improves period-to-period comparability and provides clarity on the information management uses to evaluate the performance of its businesses. In the above charts, Grace has provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliations from those results should be evaluated carefully. Grace defines these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:
“Legacy matters” include legacy (i) product, (ii) environmental, and (iii) other liabilities, relating to past activities of Grace.
Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA (and net leverage based upon Adjusted EBITDA), Adjusted EBIT Return On Invested Capital, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Sales, constant currency, and Organic sales growth do not purport to represent income or liquidity measures as defined under U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to such measures as an indicator of Grace's performance or liquidity.
Grace uses Adjusted EBIT as a performance measure in significant business decisions and in determining certain incentive compensation. Grace uses Adjusted EBIT as a performance measure because it provides improved period-to-period comparability for decision making and compensation purposes, and because it better measures the ongoing earnings results of its strategic and operating decisions by excluding the earnings effects of legacy matters; restructuring and repositioning activities; certain acquisition-related items; and certain other items that are not representative of underlying trends.
Grace uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT Return On Invested Capital, Adjusted Gross Margin, and Adjusted EPS as performance measures and may use these measures in determining certain incentive compensation. Grace uses Adjusted EBITDA in its calculation of net leverage. Grace uses Adjusted EBIT Return On Invested Capital in making operating and investment decisions and in balancing the growth and profitability of operations. Grace uses Net Sales, constant currency as a performance measure to compare current period financial performance to historical financial performance by excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations that are not representative of underlying business trends and are largely outside of its control. Grace uses Organic sales growth to measure its businesses' sales performance, excluding the impacts of acquisitions.
Grace uses Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a liquidity measure to evaluate its ability to generate cash to support its ongoing business operations, to invest in its businesses, and to provide a return of capital to shareholders. Grace also uses Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a performance measure in determining certain incentive compensation.
Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT Return On Invested Capital, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Sales, constant currency, and Organic sales growth do not purport to represent income measures as defined under U.S. GAAP, and should not be used as alternatives to such measures as an indicator of Grace’s performance. These measures are provided to investors and others to improve the period-to-period comparability and peer-to-peer comparability of Grace’s financial results, and to ensure that investors and others understand the information Grace uses to evaluate the performance of its businesses. They distinguish the operating results of Grace's current business base from the costs of Grace's legacy matters; restructuring and repositioning activities; and certain other items. These measures may have material limitations due to the exclusion or inclusion of amounts that are included or excluded, respectively, in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and thus investors and others should review carefully the financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Adjusted EBIT has material limitations as an operating performance measure because it excludes costs related to legacy matters, and may exclude income and expenses from restructuring and repositioning activities, which historically have been material components of Grace’s net income. Adjusted EBITDA also has material limitations as an operating performance measure because it excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization expense. Grace’s business is substantially dependent on the successful deployment of capital, and depreciation and amortization expense is a necessary element of our costs. Grace compensates for the limitations of these measurements by using these indicators together with net income as measured under U.S. GAAP to present a complete analysis of our results of operations. Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA should be evaluated together with net income and net income attributable to Grace shareholders, measured under U.S. GAAP, for a complete understanding of Grace’s results of operations.
Grace is unable without unreasonable efforts to estimate the annual mark-to-market pension adjustment or future net income or diluted EPS. Without the availability of this significant information, Grace is unable to provide reconciliations for certain forward-looking information set forth in the Outlook, above.
(B) Grace's segment operating income includes only Grace's share of income from consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures.
(C) Certain pension costs include only ongoing costs recognized quarterly, which include service and interest costs, expected returns on plan assets, and amortization of prior service costs/credits. Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies segment operating income and corporate costs do not include any amounts for pension expense. Other pension related costs including annual mark-to-market adjustments and actuarial gains and losses are excluded from Adjusted EBIT. These amounts are not used by management to evaluate the performance of Grace's businesses and significantly affect the peer-to-peer and period-to-period comparability of our financial results. Mark-to-market adjustments and actuarial gains and losses relate primarily to changes in financial market values and actuarial assumptions and are not directly related to the operation of Grace's businesses.
(D) Grace's historical tax attribute carryforwards (net operating losses and tax credits) unfavorably affected its tax expense with respect to certain provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. To normalize the effective tax rate, an adjustment was made to eliminate the tax expense impact associated with the historical tax attributes.
NM - Not Meaningful
