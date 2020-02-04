Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Ocean Plastics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes an overview of the recycled ocean plastics market. It analyzes global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.
It also provides insights into the top 20 countries ranked by mass of mismanaged plastic and input of plastic to the oceans from most polluting rivers across the world. Furthermore, it presents information on opportunities and challenges concerning using plastic waste as a resource with the help of recycled ocean plastics.
Plastic production has increased by about 200 times since 1950. Only 9% of the plastic ever made has been recycled. The remainder is burned or thrown away into nature or landfills. Since plastic is so rigid, it can last for centuries without breaking down. This means that plastics made and thrown away in the past are often found in the earth's oceans.
The plastic in oceans originates in both land-based and marine sources. It is estimated that nearly 80% of ocean plastics come from land-based sources and the remaining 20% comes from marine sources. Plastic marine waste refers to pollution from fishing fleets, which leave behind fishing nets, boats, ropes and sometimes abandoned vessels.
Of the 20% from maritime sources, approximately 10% is estimated to come from fishing fleets. This is backed by estimates from the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) which shows that unused, missing or discarded fishing gear contributes about 10% of total ocean plastic.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Opportunities
3. Market Forecast of Recycled Ocean Plastics by Resin Type
4. The Market for Recycled Ocean Plastics by End-use
5. The Market for Recycled Ocean Plastics by Region
List of Tables
Table 1: Global Market Volumes of Recycled Ocean Plastics, by Resin Type, Through 2024
Table 2: Global Market Volumes of Recycled Ocean Plastics, by End User, Through 2024
Table 3: Top 20 Countries Ranked by Mass of Mismanaged Plastic
Table 4: Global Market Volumes of Recycled Ocean Plastics, by Region, Through 2024
Table 5: Asia-Pacific Market Volumes of Recycled Ocean Plastics, by Country, Through 2024
Table 6: European Market Volumes of Recycled Ocean Plastics, by Country, Through 2024
Table 7: North American Market Volumes of Recycled Ocean Plastics, by Country, Through 2024
Table 8: RoW Market Volumes of Recycled Ocean Plastics, by Country/Region, Through 2024
List of Figures
Figure 1: Input of Plastic into Oceans from the Most Polluting Rivers Across the World, 2017
Figure 2: Plastics Throughout the World's Surface Oceans, 2017
Figure 3: Global Market Volumes of Recycled Ocean Plastics, by Resin Type, 2018-2024
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fg3xry
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: