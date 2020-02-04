Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Chip Testing Tools Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Chip test tools have seen a constant change over the past several years. With increasing technological changes and a need for speed in chipsets, the dynamics of the overall semiconductor industry have changed. Increasing tensions among nations have also impacted the market a lot over the years.

The U.S.-China trade war, Brexit issues, India political uncertainness and unrest in other European countries have impacted the overall semiconductor industry this year. This is the reason for the drop in the growth of the overall semiconductor industry.



This will also influence the growth of the chip test tools market, as American companies and Chinese companies are parting ways due to the trade war. Due to this, most of the fabless manufacturing companies are establishing their own setups to bridge the gap between demand and supply of different countries.

The report includes:

An overview of the global market for semiconductor chip testing tools

Analyses of global market trends, with market data from 2018, 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Details of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, key developments and future outlook of the market

Knowledge about, technological descriptions and issues, applications, market factors, and projection of growth trends

Company profiles of the leading players in the industry including Advantest, Carl Zeiss, Chroma ATE, Hitachi High-Technologies, and SPEA

The chip test tool market is segmented into the following categories by testing type and tools used in testing type:

Non-destructive testing, which covers optical microscope, X-ray spectrometer, and acoustic microscopy.

External inspection, which covers a low power microscope, a high power microscope, a scanning electron microscope, and others.

Electrical testing, which covers automated testing equipment which is used for probe testing and electron testing.

Voltage/Current testing and Fault testing, which covers time-domain reflectometer (TDR), scanning probe microscopy and electron beam prober, emission microscope and mass spectrometer.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Methodology

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Chip Testing Tools Market Analysis by Type of Test

Non-destructive Testing

External Inspection

Electrical Testing

Voltage/Current Testing & Fault Testing

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Advantest Corp.

Carl Zeiss AG

Chroma Ate Inc.

Cohu Inc.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

Jeol Ltd.

Spea S.p.A.

Star Technologies Inc.

Teradyne Inc.

Tesec Corp.

List of Tables

Summary Table: Global Market for Semiconductor Chip Testing Tools, by Type of Test, Through 2024

Table 1: Global Market for Nondestructive Chip Testing Tools, by Type, Through 2024

Table 2: Global Market for External Inspection Chip Testing Tools, by Type, Through 2024

Table 3: Global Market for Fault Testing Tools, by Type, Through 2024



List of Figures

Figure A: Supply and Demand Gap Analysis

Summary Figure: Global Market for Semiconductor Chip Testing Tools, by Type of Test, 2018-2024

Figure 1: Global Market for Nondestructive Chip Testing Tools, by Type, 2018-2024

Figure 2: Global Market for External Inspection Chip Testing Tools, by Type, 2018-2024

Figure 3: Global Market for Fault Testing Tools, by Type, 2018-2024

