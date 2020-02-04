Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Chip Testing Tools Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Chip test tools have seen a constant change over the past several years. With increasing technological changes and a need for speed in chipsets, the dynamics of the overall semiconductor industry have changed. Increasing tensions among nations have also impacted the market a lot over the years.
The U.S.-China trade war, Brexit issues, India political uncertainness and unrest in other European countries have impacted the overall semiconductor industry this year. This is the reason for the drop in the growth of the overall semiconductor industry.
This will also influence the growth of the chip test tools market, as American companies and Chinese companies are parting ways due to the trade war. Due to this, most of the fabless manufacturing companies are establishing their own setups to bridge the gap between demand and supply of different countries.
The report includes:
The chip test tool market is segmented into the following categories by testing type and tools used in testing type:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Chip Testing Tools Market Analysis by Type of Test
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
List of Tables
Summary Table: Global Market for Semiconductor Chip Testing Tools, by Type of Test, Through 2024
Table 1: Global Market for Nondestructive Chip Testing Tools, by Type, Through 2024
Table 2: Global Market for External Inspection Chip Testing Tools, by Type, Through 2024
Table 3: Global Market for Fault Testing Tools, by Type, Through 2024
List of Figures
Figure A: Supply and Demand Gap Analysis
Summary Figure: Global Market for Semiconductor Chip Testing Tools, by Type of Test, 2018-2024
Figure 1: Global Market for Nondestructive Chip Testing Tools, by Type, 2018-2024
Figure 2: Global Market for External Inspection Chip Testing Tools, by Type, 2018-2024
Figure 3: Global Market for Fault Testing Tools, by Type, 2018-2024
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k853gj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: