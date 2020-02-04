Dallas, Texas, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “5G infrastructure Market by infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network and Distributed Antenna Network), Network Architecture (Standalone and Non-Standalone), Application (Automotive, Public Infrastructure, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Industrial, Consumer Electronics and Others), and Region and Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The current and future 5G infrastructure investment trends will drive the overall attractiveness of the market. Top impacting factors highlight the 5G infrastructure market opportunities during the forecast period. Factors such as growing use of connected devices especially in automobiles and significant deployment of IoT are the major factor driving the market growth for 5G infrastructure. In addition, increasing supportive government regulations & policies and growing demand for 5G use cases will boost the investment in 5G infrastructure. However, privacy & security concerns related to 5G infrastructure is the major factor hindering the 5G infrastructure market growth. It is expected that increasing smart city projects and government initiatives will provide major growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

The global 5G infrastructure market size is projected to reach over USD 48 billion by 2025. The market is witnessing a lot of investment in the 5G infrastructure by MNOs to upgrade its core and access networking infrastructure to support new services for consumers and businesses. The infrastructure includes core network and radio access network components including base stations and antenna arrays. The core network is a key component for the cellular network and provides connectivity to ensure consistent customer experience. 5G technology is at a nascent stage and expected to be deployed at full scale in the coming years. Therefore, MNOs are preparing their network infrastructure considering the new opportunities after deploying 5G, to capture value from new 5G use cases and widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT).

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global 5G infrastructure industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the telecom industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

On the basis of network infrastructure, the market is segmented into Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network, and Distributed Antenna System. In 2019, the market for the small cell was valued over 245 billion and is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the forecast period. Radio Access Network and Distributed Antenna System segments are expected to be the fastest-growing segments during the forecast period.

The North America region is the largest region in the global 5G infrastructure market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2020–2025. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to R&D activities in 5G technology, network design/deployment, and the presence of several key players in the market. The region is a significant adopter of new advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous car, connected vehicles and wearable technology which demands reliable and fast connectivity. This demand is expected to be fulfilled by 5G.

The major players of the global 5G infrastructure market are Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia Networks, CommScope, Samsung, NEC, Verizon, and AT&T. Moreover, the other potential players in the 5G infrastructure market are Rogers Communication, Belden, and Fujikura.co. As of 2019, the market for the 5G infrastructure is consolidated with the presence of established global and domestic players across the globe. Moreover, the established companies are coming up with new strategies for 5G infrastructure to enhance their network capabilities. For instance, in January 2019, Samsung acquired TeleWorld Solutions, to help build 5G infrastructure.

