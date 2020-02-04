Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transparent Ceramics: Emerging Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes:
Transparent ceramics are defined as inorganic, nonmetallic polycrystalline materials that transmit light with wavelengths in the visible electromagnetic spectrum. Ceramic is considered transparent when its real in-line transmission (RIT) is 60% or higher at wavelengths between 300 nanometers (nm) and 800 nm in samples that have a minimum thickness of 0.8 mm.
In recent years, the definition has expanded to include materials that also allow light with wavelengths in the ultraviolet and infrared regions of the spectrum to pass through.
Key Topics Covered
1. Summary
2. Emerging Market Opportunities for Transparent Ceramics
List of Tables
Table 1: Typical RIT Values for Common Transparent Ceramics and Single Crystals, 2020
Table 2: Global Market for Transparent Ceramics, by Application, Through 2024
Table 3: Manufacturing Process for Transparent Ceramics, 2020
Table 4: Global Market for Transparent Ceramics in Optics and Optoelectronics, by Material, Through 2024
Table 5: Global Market for Transparent Alumina Ceramics, by Application, Through 2024
Table 6: Global Market for Transparent Crystals and Alumina Ceramics in Technical Applications, by Product, Through 2024
Table 7: Global Market Share of Transparent Crystals and Alumina Ceramics for Technical Applications, by Product, 2018-2024
Table 8: Global Market for Transparent Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Ceramics, by Application, Through 2024
Table 9: Global Market for Transparent Magnesium Aluminate Ceramics, by Application, Through 2024
Table 10: Transparent Ceramic Materials for Optics and Optoelectronics, 2020
Table 11: Transparent Ceramic Materials for Aerospace and Defense, 2020
Table 12: Global Market for Transparent Bulletproof and Burglary-safe Materials, by Application, Through 2024
Table 13: Transparent Ceramic Materials for Sensors and Instrumentation, 2020
Table 14: Transparent Ceramic Materials for Healthcare, 2020
List of Figures
Figure 1: Global Market for Transparent Ceramics, by Application, 2018-2024
Figure 2: Global Market Share of Transparent Crystals and Alumina Ceramics for Technical Applications, by Product, 2018-2024
