These days, machine learning (ML), which is a subset of computer science, is one of the most rapidly growing fields in the technology world. It is considered to be a core field for implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and data science.
The adoption of data-intensive machine learning methods like reinforcement learning is playing a major role in decision-making across various industries such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, policing, financial modeling and marketing. The growing demand for more complex machine working is driving the demand for learning-based methods in the ML field. Reinforcement learning also presents a unique opportunity to address the dynamic behavior of systems.
This study was conducted in order to understand the current state of reinforcement learning and track its adoption along various verticals, and it seeks to put forth ways to fully exploit the benefits of this technology. This study will serve as a guide and benchmark for technology vendors, manufacturers of the hardware that supports AI, as well as the end-users who will finally use this technology. Decisionmakers will find the information useful in developing business strategies and in identifying areas for research and development.
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Reinforcement Learning
List of Tables
Table 1: Reinforcement Learning vs. Supervised Learning vs. Unsupervised Learning
Table 2: Global Machine Learning Market, by Region, Through 2024
List of Figures
Figure 1: Reinforcement Learning Process
Figure 2: Reinforcement Learning Workflow
Figure 3: Artificial Intelligence vs. Machine Learning vs. Reinforcement Learning
Figure 4: Machine Learning Applications
Figure 5: Types of Machine Learning
Figure 6: Reinforcement Learning Market Dynamics
Figure 7: Global Machine Learning Market, by Region, 2018-2024
