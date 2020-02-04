DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), the leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products in the United States, will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2019 results prior to 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25. The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time that same day to review its financial results.



Live Call: US/Canada callers dial (888) 225-2706

A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company’s Web site at www.topbuild.com under the “Investor Relations” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

