Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and IoT Convergence: The 5G and AIoT Market for Solutions, Applications and Services 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research evaluates applications and services associated with the convergence of AI and IoT (AIoT) with data analytics and emerging 5G networks. The AIoT market constitutes solutions, applications, and services involving AI in IoT systems and IoT support of various AI facilitated use cases. This research assesses the major players, strategies, solutions, and services. It also provides forecasts for 5G and AIoT solutions, applications and services from 2020 through 2025.

Select Findings

The fastest-growing 5G AIoT market applications involve private networks

Some of the largest market opportunities will be AIoT market data as a service

5GNR market for private wireless in industrial automation will reach $4B by 2025

Embedded AI software and systems in support of IoT will surpass $7B globally by 2025

Machine learning in edge computing will be key to realize the full potential of IoT analytics



The combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) has the potential to dramatically accelerate the benefits of digital transformation for consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government market segments. The author sees the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) as transformational for both technologies as AI adds value to IoT through machine learning and decision making and IoT adds value to AI through connectivity and data exchange.



Not to confuse AIoT with a related term, the Analytics of Things (AoT) has been coined to refer to the analysis of the data from IoT networks, systems, devices, and software for purposes of decision making. One of the key tenants of AoT is the combination of operative information with data from IT systems to deliver intelligent analytics to stakeholders.



With AIoT, AI is embedded into infrastructure components, such as programs, chipsets, and edge computing, all interconnected with IoT networks. APIs are then used to extend interoperability between components at the device level, software level, and platform level. These units will focus primarily on optimizing system and network operations as well as extracting value from data.



It is important to recognize that intelligence within IoT technology market is not inherent but rather must be carefully planned. AIoT market elements will be found embedded within software programs, chipsets, and platforms as well as human-facing devices such as appliances, which may rely upon a combination of local and cloud-based intelligence.



Just like the human nervous system, IoT networks will have both autonomic and cognitive functional components that provide intelligent control as well as nerve end-points that act like nerve endings for neural transport (detection and triggering of communications) and nerve channels that connect the overall system. The big difference is that the IoT technology market will benefit from engineering design in terms of AI and cognitive computing placement in both centralized and edge computing locations.



Taking the convergence of AI and IoT one step further, the publisher coined the term AIoT5G to refer to the convergence of AI, IoT, 5G. The convergence of these technologies will attract innovation that will create further advancements in various industry verticals and other technologies such as robotics and virtual reality.



While early AIoT market solutions are rather monolithic, it is anticipated that AIoT integration within businesses and industries will ultimately lead to more sophisticated and valuable inter-business and cross-industry solutions. These solutions will focus primarily upon optimizing system and network operations as well as extracting value from industry data through dramatically improved analytics and decision-making processes.



As IoT networks proliferate throughout every major industry vertical, there will be an increasingly large amount of unstructured machine data. The growing amount of human-oriented and machine-generated data will drive substantial opportunities for AI support of unstructured data analytics solutions. Data generated from IoT supported systems will become extremely valuable, both for internal corporate needs as well as for many customer-facing functions such as product life cycle management.



For example, we see smart cities providing significant opportunities for technology integration in support of highly customized, yet scalable services. There will be a positive feedback loop created and sustained by leveraging the interdependent capabilities of AIoT5G. AI will work in conjunction with IoT to substantially improve smart city supply chains. Metropolitan area supply chains represent complex systems of organizations, people, activities, information, and resources involved in moving a product or service from supplier to customer.

Research Benefits

5G and AIoT forecasts 2020 to 2025

Understand the convergence of AI with IoT

Understand the role of AI in Big data and IoT

Understand the role and importance of Big Data in IoT

Identify key market issues and drivers for Big Data in IoT

Identify leading companies for Big Data and Analytics in IoT

Understand the emerging vendor ecosystem for Big Data in IoT

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. AIoT Technology and Market

4. AIoT Applications Analysis

5. Analysis of Important AIoT Companies

6. AIoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025

7. Conclusions and Recommendations



Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT: Market for Data Capture, Information and Decision Support Services 2020-2025



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Overview

4. AI Technology in Big Data and IoT

5. AI Technology Application and Use Case

6. AI Technology Impact on Vertical Market

7. AI Predictive Analytics in Vertical Industry

8. Company Analysis

9. AI in Big Data and IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025

10. Conclusions and Recommendations

11. Appendix



5G Applications and Services Market by Service Provider Type, Connection Type, Deployment Type, Use Cases, 5G Service Category, Computing as a Service, and Industry Verticals 2020-2025



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. LTE and 5G Technology and Capabilities Overview

4. LTE and 5G Technology and Business Dynamics

5. Company Analysis

6. LTE and 5G Application Market Analysis and Forecasts

7. Conclusions and Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



AB Electrolux

ABB Ltd.

AIBrian Inc.

Airspan

Airtel

Alibaba

Alluvium

Altair Semiconductor

Alvarion

Amazon

America Movil

Analog Devices Inc.

AOL

Apple Inc.

ARM Limited

Arundo Analytics

Ascom

Asus

AT&T

Atmel Corporation

Augury Systems

Ayla Networks Inc.

Baidu

Brighterion Inc.

Broadcom Corporation

BT Group

Buddy

C-B4

C3 IoT

Canvass Analytics

Cavium Inc.

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems

ClipBucket

CloudMinds

Cobham Wireless

Colt

Comfy

Contus Vplay

Coolpad Dyno

Cradlepoint

Cumulocity GmBH

Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

D-Link

Deutsche Telekom AG

Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

Dish

DT42

DU

Echelon Corporation

Enea AB

Entel

Ericsson

Eurotech

Express Logic Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Falkonry

Fitbit

FocusMotion

Fubo TV

Fujitsu Ltd.

Gemalto N.V.

General Electric

General Vision Inc.

Glassbeam

Google

Graphcore

Haier Group Corporation

Harris

Helium Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HTC

Huawei Technologies

Hulu

Hytera

IBM Corp.

Imagimob

Inbenta

Infineon Technologies AG

Inmarsat

Innodisk

Intel Corporation

Interactor

Juniper Networks

KDDI Corporation

KT Corporation

Leonardo

LG Electronics

LG Uplus

Losant IoT

M2M Connectivity Pty Ltd.

Maana

MACOM Technology

MediaTek Inc.

Mentura Group

Micron Technology

Microsoft Corp.

Misfit

mnubo

MoBagel

Mobiotics

Mobvoi

Moov

Motorola

Movistar

Muvi

MYCOM OSI

NEC Corporation

Netcracker

Netflix

Netgear

Neura

Nokia Corporation

NTT DoCoMo

NVidia

Ooredoo

Ooyala

OpenAI

Oracle Corporation

Orange SA

Pepper

Philo TV

PointGrab

PTC Corporation

Qorvo Inc.

Qualcomm

Quickplay

Rakuten

RedLinX

REVE Systems

Ribbon Communications

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rogers Communications

Roku

Salesforce Inc.

Samsung Electronics

SAS

Saudi Telecom Company

Sentenai

Sentrian

Sharp

ShiftPixy

Siemens AG

Sierra Wireless

SimNet Wireless

SingTel

Siretta

SK Telecom

Sky Go

Skype (Microsoft)

Snap Inc.

Softbank Group

SoftBank Robotics

Sony

SpaceX

Spark NZ

SparkCognition

Spotify AB

Sprint Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Swisscom

Symantec Corporation

T-Mobile USA

Tachyus

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telegram

Telenor

Telit Communications

Tellmeplus

Telstra

Tencent

Terminus

Tesla

Texas Instruments

Texim Europe

Tuya Smart

Twitter

UbiFi

Uptake

Verizon

Veros Systems

Vidmind

VMware Inc.

Vodafone Group

Vplayed

WeChat

Whirlpool Corporation

Wind River Systems

Xiaomi Technology

Yahoo

Zain

Zenitel

ZTE Corporation

Zyxel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a738s4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900