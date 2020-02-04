LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that seven presentations, of which one is an oral presentation, will be delivered at the upcoming congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD), held in The Hague, the Netherlands, February 5 – 7, 2020.
Specific details on uniQure’s presentations at EAHAD include:
About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com
