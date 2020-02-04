Summit Therapeutics plc

(‘Summit’ or the ‘Company’)

Summit Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 4 February 2020 – Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM) announces that Mr Glyn Edwards, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2020 BIO CEO & Investor Conference on 10 February 2020 at 2:15pm EST in New York City.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.summitplc.com . A replay of the webcast will be available from the same location soon after the live presentation.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics is a leader in antibiotic innovation. Our new mechanism antibiotics are designed to become the new standards of care for the benefit of patients and create value for payors and healthcare providers. We are currently developing new mechanism antibiotics for infections caused by C. difficile, Enterobacteriaceae and N. gonorrhoeae and are using our proprietary Discuva Platform to expand our pipeline. For more information, visit www.summitplc.com and follow us on Twitter @summitplc.

Contacts

