WATERVILLE VALLEY, New Hampshire, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterville Valley Resort’s 2020 10-Year Master Development Plan (MDP) has been accepted by the U.S. Forest Service and marks a huge milestone for continuing the resort’s development. The MDP has been developed in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service over the past three years.



Collaboratively, stakeholders have created a visionary plan that will build on the success of the past and outline the resort’s future. The MDP provides the foundation for subsequent planning, design and implementation of numerous capital improvements and expansion over the coming decade. The 2020 MDP replaces the existing, outdated Master Plan, which was last accepted by the U.S. Forest Service in 1999.

“We’re thrilled to continue Waterville Valley’s development and look forward to fulfilling our team’s vision,” said President and General Manager, Tim Smith. “This is just the first step in a long process, but it marks an exciting milestone towards progressing Waterville Valley into the future.”

The plan includes a boundary extension, allowing for 140 acres terrain expansion with 15 new trails, additional parking, new buildings for events and dining, as well as four new Nordic trails. The plan also anticipates the replacement of the White Peaks Quad Chair and the Sunnyside Triple Chair.

“The most remarkable element of the plan is that it includes the eventual installation of a gondola that will start in the Town of Waterville Valley near Town Square and transport guests to the summit of Green Peak,” said CEO John H. Sununu. “Connecting our pedestrian village to the ski resort will be incredibly exciting for our resort and community.”

The future gondola, a long standing element of both the Town's and Resort's Master Plans, will whisk guests out of the Valley towards the South Ridge of Green Peak, where skiers/riders and sightseers alike can enjoy the mid-station services, including a new Base Lodge and learning area, as well as expanded Nordic facilities. From there, guests will have the option to continue their journey to the summit of Green Peak for dining, exploring, or the simple pleasure of taking in the 360 degree mountain views that surround this unique mountain community.

The Resort will begin the process of submitting project specific proposals contained in the MDP in the near future to the U.S. Forest Service, the next step in gaining the permits and approvals necessary to implement these exciting projects.

###

About Waterville Valley

Waterville Valley is a four-season resort set on 540 private acres surrounded by 360° of National Forest. Sitting atop the 4,004-foot Mt. Tecumseh, “New Hampshire’s Family Resort” features 265 acres of skiable terrain, a vertical drop of 2,020 feet, 62 trails, 11 lifts, and 74k of groomed Nordic terrain nestled in the valley below. Shuttles provide easy access to year-round events, shopping, and dining in the Town Square as well as a variety of lodging options, including country inns, condominiums, and all-suite hotels. For more information, visit waterville.com.

Attachments

Stacie Waterville Valley Resort 603-254-6989 ssullivan@waterville.com