GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will present at the following conferences during the months of February:
|2020 BIO CEO & Investor Conference
|Date:
|Monday, February 10
|Time:
|10:45am ET
|Title:
|Altimmune, Inc. Overview
|Speaker:
|Vipin K. Garg Ph. D., President and Chief Executive Officer
|Location:
|New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY
|Webcast:
|https://ir.altimmune.com/investors/events-and-presentations
|The 3rd Global NASH Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, February 11
|Time:
|11:55 am GMT / 6:55 am ET
|Title:
|Dual GLP-1 Agonists in the Treatment of Metabolic & Liver Dysfunction in NASH
|Speaker:
|M. Scott Harris M.D., Chief Medical Officer
|Location:
|The London Heathrow Marriott Hotel, London, UK
|Presentation:
|https://ir.altimmune.com/investors/events-and-presentations
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for liver diseases and immune modulating therapies. The Company’s diverse pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic Hepatitis B (HepTcell™), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoShield™ and NasoVAX™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.
