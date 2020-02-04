GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will present at the following conferences during the months of February:

  
2020 BIO CEO & Investor Conference
Date:   Monday, February 10
Time: 10:45am ET
Title: Altimmune, Inc. Overview
Speaker: Vipin K. Garg Ph. D., President and Chief Executive Officer
Location: New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY
Webcast: https://ir.altimmune.com/investors/events-and-presentations
 
The 3rd Global NASH Conference
Date:   Tuesday, February 11
Time: 11:55 am GMT / 6:55 am ET
Title:   Dual GLP-1 Agonists in the Treatment of Metabolic & Liver Dysfunction in NASH
Speaker: M. Scott Harris M.D., Chief Medical Officer
Location: The London Heathrow Marriott Hotel, London, UK
Presentation: https://ir.altimmune.com/investors/events-and-presentations
  

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for liver diseases and immune modulating therapies. The Company’s diverse pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic Hepatitis B (HepTcell™), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoShield™ and NasoVAX™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

