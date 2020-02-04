For economical, reliable and secure remote access and management, the Dominion LX II provides one or two remote users and one local user Java-free, BIOS-level access and control of 8 or 16 servers.

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raritan® — a brand of Legrand®, and a leading provider of intelligent data center management and rack power distribution solutions, today introduced its new generation KVM-over-IP switch designed for small to midsize businesses (SMBs), the Dominion LX II . For economical, reliable and secure remote access and management, the Dominion LX II provides one or two remote users and one local user Java-free, BIOS-level access and control of 8 or 16 servers (expandable to 256 servers with tiering).



Standard productivity features such as virtual media, absolute mouse synchronization, directory server authentication, and PC Share are all included in this new switch, enabling IT, data center, lab, and network administrators to remotely manage computer and serial devices to maximize uptime, avoid travel and quickly resolve issues.

However, the Dominion LX II KVM-over-IP switch also represents a significant advancement over the previous generation by providing:

Java-free, BIOS-level, IP remote access

One or two remote users. One local user. 8 or 16 KVM ports

Single power supply & LAN port

VGA, DVI, HDMI, USB-C, and DisplayPort

Productive video performance for 1080p and 1200p video at 15 frames/second

Universal Virtual Media™ to transfer files, load software and boot an OS

Absolute Mouse Synchronization™

Manage up to 8 serial devices via Raritan DSAM modules

Integrated Switch / LCD drawer models (available 2Q 2020)

“The second-generation Dominion LX II KVM-over-IP switches are the perfect remote access solution for SMBs, designed to be secure, productive, and economical," says Richard Dominach, Director of Product Management at Raritan. “The 24/7, Java-free, web-based access helps maximize uptime, eliminate the need for on-site troubleshooting, and increase worker productivity —﻿ all while offering an affordable, enterprise-level connectivity solution for SMBs.”

For more information on the Dominion LX II, visit here .

About Raritan

Raritan, a brand of Legrand, is a global leader in intelligent rack PDUs, KVM switches, and other data center infrastructure monitoring and management solutions. Raritan’s innovations improve the reliability, efficiency, and intelligence of data centers and server rooms around the globe — including those of the top Fortune 500 companies, such as Cisco, Dell, Google, HP, IBM, Intel, and Microsoft. To learn more, visit Raritan.com, LinkedIn, or Twitter .

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program . Legrand reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819). www.legrand.us

