SAN DIEGO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ wireless mesh network technology platform and its Avant! AI for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced that it has received an innovative opinion for its 3D microchip patent. The patent authority, which manages the international research report, stated that the claims are novel and non-obvious.



A positive opinion is a professional examiner’s analysis of the patent’s claims. GBT's 3D microchip patent is protecting GBT's futuristic integrated circuit technology which introduces new systems and methods for IC manufacturing. The invention presents new die structure and orientation, especially designed for deep nanometer range. The technology enables the manufacturing of more devices on silicon in order to achieve more circuits/features on die, and enables new IC architecture for larger designs within smaller areas while lowering the overall IC's power consumption.

GBT plans to use this 3D integrated circuit technology for advanced GPUs and CPUs, and particularly for AI/machine learning ICs, as they require vast amount of smart circuitry. The invention is also targeted to enable larger IoT/Mobile chips that include additional units on board like memory, analog and RF circuitry.

The new method will specifically be an asset in the manufacture of GBT's planned future communication chips, offering more media and vast database handling capabilities. The positive opinion from USPTO states that the claims are novel and non-obvious in this domain. When the patent is granted, GBT plans to search for strategic partner to be the first to design and manufacture ICs using this technology.

"This is exciting news regarding our 3D IC invention as we believe it could be used to create a new dimension for the integrated circuits arena" said Danny Rittman, GBT CTO. "The patent seeks to protect new architectural and silicon structural approach in order to implement more devices on silicon in order to achieve more on-board circuits with higher performance. The invention covers FinFet technology and conventional CMOS technologies. With this new structural method, we aim to create new capabilities for IC designers, enabling vast amount of circuits on one chip. This means more on-board features and smarter ICs especially when it comes to AI and storage microchips like memory and SSD (Solid State Drive). The invention covers new wafer-fab manufacturing disciplines for ICs processes as they have currently reached their physical limitations, enabling smaller chips yet with larger device number. We expect the new concept to result in higher yield and performance while significantly lowering the circuit's power consumption. The patent covers multi-planetary structures, which we believe will create a new standard in this domain" he continued.

"The IC industry has reached its limit for physical device placements on chips and needs a quantum leap in order to maintain the constant demand for additional on-board features and capabilities. We believe this patent offers a breakthrough approach to enhance exponentially ICs’ physical limits with numerous capabilities for smart applications. "

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

About GBT Technologies, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

