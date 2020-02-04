Sydney, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Comprehensive data is provided on regulatory developments, spectrum assignments and licensing, subscriber statistics, penetration rates and the key market players.

Rapid increase in in Uzbekistan’s mobile broadband penetration

Uzbekistan has seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past five years with the increase driven by a rising level of mobile subscribers and mobile data. While this market is still at an early stage of development, subscriber numbers have increased over 20% since 2017 and continuous growth is predicted over the next five years to 2024.

Mobile Broadband Subscribers 2009 – 2019

Over the past decade there has been a positive trend in the country’s telecom market, with increased investment in infrastructure, expanding subscriber bases and rising revenues. The support of the government through the “2019-2023 plan” will be key in the development of the infrastructure needed to sustain this growth in the coming years.

Uzbekistan continues rank in the top 20 Asian countries for telecoms maturity according to BuddeComm’s Telecoms Maturity Index. Compared to other Asian nations it has very low fixed line and fixed-broadband penetration and low mobile broadband penetration.

