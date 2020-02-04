SAN DIEGO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On October 17, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Domo, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents which were filed in connection with the company’s initial public stock offering (the "IPO") and that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Domo was experiencing weakness in its enterprise and international businesses, that Domo’s billings growth had dramatically slowed, that all of the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results, and that as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein and the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.