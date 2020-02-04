Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) - Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Pipeline Insight, 2020 outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) market. A detailed picture of the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treatment guidelines.
The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth acute myeloid leukemia (AML) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.
In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
The report provides insights into:
Scope of the Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Introduction
2. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
2.1. Overview
2.2. History
2.3. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Symptoms
2.4. Causes
2.5.Pathophysiology
2.6. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Diagnosis
2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines
3. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Current Treatment Patterns
3.1. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment Guidelines
4. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) - Analytical Perspective
4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment
4.1.1. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition - Deal Value Trends
4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary
4.1.2. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Collaboration Deals
4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.3. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Acquisition Analysis
5. Therapeutic Assessment
5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs
5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development
5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)
5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type
5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration
5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type
5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
5.1.5. Assessment by MOA
5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA
5.1.6. Assessment by Target
5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target
6. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Late Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Discontinued Products
13. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Product Profiles
13.1. Drug Name: Company
13.1.1. Product Description
13.1.1.1. Product Overview
13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action
13.1.2. Research and Development
13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies
13.1.3. Product Development Activities
13.1.3.1. Collaboration
13.1.3.2. Agreements
13.1.3.3. Acquisition
13.1.3.4. Patent Detail
13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary
13.1.4.1. General Description Table
14. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Key Companies
15. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Key Products
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
16.1. Dormant Products
16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant
16.2. Discontinued Products
16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation
17. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Unmet Needs
18. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Future Perspectives
19. Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Analyst Review
20. Appendix
21. Report Methodology
21.1. Secondary Research
21.2. Expert Panel Validation
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ar9o2l
