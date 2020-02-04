VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health Group (CSE: PHGI, OTCQB: PHGRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “Premier Health”), a Company focused on revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Amit Mathur as the organization’s President. Dr. Mathur brings to the position a wealth of knowledge and an array of experiences in healthcare on a provincial, national and international level.



Dr. Mathur will be focused on the company’s global business development. He has nearly 20 years of experience in the healthcare domain and specifically has a passion for rural and indigenous health. He’s spearheaded a number of initiatives for indigenous communities and rural municipalities to assist in providing greater access to physicians and allied health providers.

“I am very excited to be joining the Premier team,” said Dr. Amit Mathur. “I believe Premier has a great business model that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the changing healthcare environment. l look forward to taking on the significant opportunities we have as a Company, specifically leading the expansion in the Ontario market.”

“Dr. Mathur brings tremendous operational experience and deep expertise in global healthcare which will only bolster our efforts in providing greater access to quality care,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Premier Health. “He will be a valuable addition to our leadership team.”

The Company also announces that it has issued a total of 750,000 common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company and a total CDN$120,000 to two consultants (each, a “Consultant”), in consideration for business development services rendered (the “Services”).

The Shares are being issued as shares for services transactions. Pursuant to the terms of consulting agreements entered into with the Company, each Consultant will receive 375,000 common shares of the company and CDN$60,000 in consideration of the Services provided. The Shares are issued at a deemed price of CDN$0.40 and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company confirms that the securities issued have not created a new Control Person.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry. We are focused on innovative health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. In conjunction with its subsidiary Cloud Practice, which offers SAAS based health technology solutions including a cloud based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, medical billing software and an online patient portal, the Company is developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). We currently have a combined ecosystem of 315 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million registered patients. The Company recently acquired Livecare, a pioneer in telehealth and a key enabler for sustainable health in geographically disperse populations. The Premier Health team has deep clinical, operational and financial expertise and a passion for improving healthcare for all patients.

