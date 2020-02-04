New York, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL FLYWHEEL ENERGY STORAGE MARKET FORECAST 2020-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05129394/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Flywheel energy storage is an energy storage system in which electric energy can be generated by spinning the flywheel throughout the day.Europe and North America are emphasizing the adoption of renewable energy for transportation, grid storage, and others.



Rising adoption of renewable energy and high penetration of solar energy creates a huge demand for storage systems of renewable energy.A continuous power supply is of prime importance in commercial sectors.



In the US, about $50 billion are lost annually due to power failures or related problems.Flywheel energy storage UPS systems can last up to 20 years.



Flywheel technology is increasingly used in the utility sector as it stores excess energy efficiently and quickly than traditional generation sources. The market challenges faced by the market are increasing popularity of battery storage systems, high cost of installation, and low tensile strength of the outer binding cover of a cast metal flywheel.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global flywheel energy storage market is geographically analyzed on the basis of the markets located across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.As of 2019, the region of North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue and continues the trend by the end of the estimated period.



This is attributed to the growing demand for UPS systems to maintain a continuous power supply to the commercial and industrial sectors.Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market region in terms of revenue.



The major factor boosting the market growth is the increasing investments from the public, private, and government agencies in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the major players registering their presence in the market are Beacon Power, LLC, The Piller Group GmbH, ABB, Ltd., Adaptive Balancing Power, Active Power, etc.



