TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release after the close of the market on the same day.



HCI management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com.

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2020

Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time (1:45 p.m. Pacific time)

Listen-only toll-free number: 844-602-0380

Listen-only international number: 862-298-0970

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through June 5, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 58630

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company, which provides homeowners’ insurance and flood insurance primarily in Florida. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Company Contact:

Kevin Mitchell, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 405-3603

kmitchell@hcigroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

Tel (949) 574-3860

HCI@gatewayir.com

Media Contact:

Amber Brinkley

Kippen Communications

Tel (727) 466-7695

amber@kippencommunications.com