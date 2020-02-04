NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today announced that Dr. Harold H. Shlevin, the Company’s President and CEO, will present at the 3rd Global NASH Congress 2020 at the London Heathrow Marriott on Tuesday, February 11, at 3:00 p.m. (15:00) local time.



In his presentation, titled “Clinical development of belapectin (GR-MD-02), a galectin-3 inhibitor, in treatment of NASH cirrhosis,” Dr. Shlevin will discuss how Galectin-3 inhibition has been shown to be central to the fibrotic process involved in the development of NASH-related cirrhosis, and how belapectin (GR-MD-02), the company’s galectin-3 inhibitor, has been demonstrated in a Phase 2b trial to decrease hepatic venous pressure gradient in compensated NASH cirrhotic patients without varices at baseline. Dr. Shlevin will also outline how the results of Galectin’s Phase 2 clinical trial have provided guidance for an adaptively designed Phase 3 trial. This Phase 3 trial is designed with interim analysis aimed at reaffirming the efficacy early on and includes various adaptations to sample size, dose and duration to maximize the likelihood of success of the overall study. Additionally, he will discuss aspects of the trial designed to enhance patient enrollment and retention over the two years duration of treatment.

In addition to the presentation, Dr. Shlevin will also chair the morning session of the Metabolic Syndrome, Diabetes and NAFLD Symposium on Monday, February 10, beginning at 11:40 a.m. local time.

The 3rd Global NASH Congress 2020, featuring over 60 individual talks, panels, and roundtable discussions, was designed to facilitate collaboration between the multiple communities working on NASH, NAFLD, obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics is developing promising carbohydrate-based therapies for the treatment of fibrotic liver disease and cancer based on the Company's unique understanding of galectin proteins, which are key mediators of biologic function. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. The Company is pursuing a development pathway to clinical enhancement and commercialization for its lead compounds in liver fibrosis and cancer.

Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance and use words such as “may,” “estimate,” “could,” “expect” and others. They are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. These statements include those regarding the hope that Galectin’s development program for belapectin (GR-MD-02) will lead to the first therapy for the treatment of NASH with cirrhosis and those regarding the hope that our lead compounds will be successful in cancer immunotherapy. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the Company’s Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH, now in the final planning stages, and any future clinical studies, including those in connection with cancer immunotherapy, may not proceed and may not produce positive results in a timely fashion, if at all, and could prove time-consuming and costly; plans regarding development, approval, and marketing of any of Galectin’s drugs are subject to change at any time based on the changing needs of the Company as determined by management and regulatory agencies; Galectin may not be successful in developing effective treatments and/or obtaining the requisite approvals for the use of belapectin; manufacturing of drug product now in scale-up may not be successful or meet regulatory expectations; regardless of the results of any of its development programs, Galectin may be unsuccessful in developing partnerships with other companies or raising additional capital that would allow it to further develop and/or fund any studies or trials. Galectin has incurred operating losses since inception, and its ability to successfully develop and market drugs may be impacted by its ability to manage costs and finance continuing operations. For a discussion of additional factors impacting Galectin’s business, see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although subsequent events may cause its views to change, management disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

