RAUTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS FEBRUARY 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

PUBLICATION OF RAUTE CORPORATION'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN AND INVITATION TO A BRIEFING

Raute Corporation will publish its financial statements bulletin for January 1 - December 31, 2019 (12 months) on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at about 9 a.m. Finnish time. A briefing for analysts, investors and the media will be organized on the same day at 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Scandic Simonkentta Hotel, Simonkatu 9, Helsinki.

You are welcome to hear about our financial statements for 2019 and outlook for the year 2020. The presentations will be made by Raute Corporation’s President and CEO Tapani Kiiski and CFO Tarja Järvinen.

Please inform of your participation in the briefing at the latest on Monday, February 10, 2020 to Raute Corporation, Eija Salminen (eija.salminen@raute.com, tel. +358 50 380 1517) or GMO Goodmarketing Oy, Esa Kyto (esa.kyto@goodmarketing.fi, tel. +358 40 528 0050).

The financial statements bulletin for January 1 - December 31, 2019 (12 months) will be available at www.raute.com on February 13, 2020 after the publication at about 9:00 a.m. The presentation material will be available at www.raute.com > Investors > Publications on February 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. when the briefing starts.



