MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAL Solutions for Business Inc, a business system solutions provider in Atlantic Canada, has been named SYSPRO Canada’s 2019 Partner of the Year. This award recognizes SYSPRO Canada’s best performing channel partner, exhibiting exceptional performance in sales, customer retention, account growth and superior knowledge of the complete SYSPRO solution.



“PAL Solutions shares our passion for customer success. We are thrilled with their performance in 2019 as it supports our vision of helping Canadian manufacturers and distributors in all stages of their digital transformation journey. This award is an acknowledgement of PAL Solutions’ expertise and efforts,” said Ali Ghaemi, Vice President Sales, SYSPRO Canada.

“SYSPRO is built by experts who have deep industry knowledge and understand real pain-points in the Canadian manufacturing and distribution sector. We really value our relationship with SYSPRO and look forward to helping more companies achieve their Industry 4.0 objectives,” said Richard Dyke, President, PAL Solutions for Business.

Over the past year, PAL Solutions implemented a number of complex deployments with ease and helped enterprises using legacy systems transition to SYSPRO ERP. With SYSPRO 8 – SYSPRO’s latest release – PAL Solutions was able to bring control and visibility to manufacturers and distributors seeking to digitize their operations.

About PAL Solutions

PAL Solutions for Business Inc is a full-service solutions provider of business systems to small and mid-sized enterprises. They focus on manufacturing and distribution sector and their team members have completed over 150 implementations successfully. Specializing in SYSPRO ERP software, they deploy numerous other handpicked, purpose-built software to offer a complete solution to the manufacturing and distribution sector.

For more information about PAL Solutions: https://palsolutions.ca/

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO’s strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success.

For more information, visit syspro.com and follow SYSPRO Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn .

