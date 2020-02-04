LISLE, Ill., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced fourth quarter and full year 2019 results.



Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Sales were $115.0 million, down 4.2% year-over-year. Sales to transportation customers declined 11.0%, and sales to other end markets grew 7.9%. The QTI acquisition added $5.6 million of sales in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net earnings were $10.1 million or $0.31 per diluted share versus $17.6 million or $0.52 last year.

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.37 compared to $0.41 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Results

Sales were $469.0 million, essentially flat to 2018. Sales to transportation customers declined 0.4%, and sales to other end markets decreased 0.2%. The QTI acquisition added $9.3 million of sales in 2019.

Net earnings were $36.1 million or $1.09 per diluted share versus $46.5 million or $1.39 last year.

Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.45 compared to $1.53 in 2018.

Free cash flow was $42.7 million, up 44% from $29.7 million in 2018.

Total booked business grew $16 million in 2019 to $1.88 billion.

“2019 was a challenging year driven by market softness. We took actions to reduce operating expenses and improve our performance. We also delivered strong growth in cash flow,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “We anticipate a soft first half of 2020, with improvement in market conditions in the second half of the year. Our strategic priorities remain the same, driving profitable growth, margin improvement and advancing our end market profile.”

2020 Guidance

Full year 2020 sales are expected to be in the range of $450 to $480 million. Adjusted earnings per diluted share for 2020 are expected to be in the range of $1.35 to $1.60.

Conference Call

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com .

Safe Harbor

This document contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any financial or other guidance, statements that reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and any other statements that are not based solely on historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, certain assumptions and currently available information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on various assumptions as to future events, the occurrence of which necessarily are subject to uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements. Many of these, and other, risks and uncertainties are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. of CTS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, including market or industry changes.

CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 115,040 $ 120,073 $ 468,999 $ 470,483 Cost of goods sold 76,340 77,428 311,424 305,100 Gross Margin 38,700 42,645 157,575 164,973 Selling, general and administrative expenses 18,037 18,128 70,408 73,569 Research and development expenses 6,113 5,804 25,967 25,304 Restructuring charges 2,111 1,698 7,448 5,062 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 48 (2 ) (63 ) — Operating earnings 12,391 17,017 53,815 61,038 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (903 ) (484 ) (2,648 ) (2,085 ) Interest income 341 459 1,737 1,826 Other income (expense), net 1,008 (119 ) (2,638 ) (2,676 ) Total other income (expense), net 446 (144 ) (3,549 ) (2,935 ) Earnings before income taxes 12,837 16,873 50,266 58,103 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,775 (691 ) 14,120 11,571 Net earnings $ 10,062 $ 17,564 $ 36,146 $ 46,532 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.53 $ 1.11 $ 1.41 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.52 $ 1.09 $ 1.39 Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding: 32,554 32,983 32,700 33,024 Effect of dilutive securities 416 562 405 545 Diluted weighted – average common shares

outstanding: 32,970 33,545 33,105 33,569 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.16 $ 0.16





CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars)

(Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,241 $ 100,933 Accounts receivable, net 78,008 79,518 Inventories, net 42,237 43,486 Other current assets 16,992 15,422 Total current assets 237,478 239,359 Property, plant and equipment, net 105,038 99,401 Operating lease assets, net 24,644 — Other Assets Prepaid pension asset 62,082 54,100 Goodwill 106,056 71,057 Other intangible assets, net 85,215 60,180 Deferred income taxes 19,795 22,201 Other 3,046 2,043 Total other assets 276,194 209,581 Total Assets $ 643,354 $ 548,341 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 48,219 $ 51,975 Operating lease obligations 2,787 — Accrued payroll and benefits 9,564 14,671 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 36,378 37,347 Total current liabilities 96,948 103,993 Long-term debt 99,700 50,000 Long-term operating lease obligations 24,926 — Long-term pension and other post-retirement obligations 6,632 6,510 Deferred income taxes 5,637 3,990 Other long-term obligations 4,292 5,919 Total Liabilities 238,135 170,412 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 307,932 306,697 Additional contributed capital 43,689 42,820 Retained earnings 509,766 478,847 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (91,726 ) (97,739 ) Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock 769,661 730,625 Treasury stock (364,442 ) (352,696 ) Total shareholders’ equity 405,219 377,929 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 643,354 $ 548,341





CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

Earnings Per Share

The following table reconciles GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the Company:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December

31, 2019 December

31, 2018 December

31, 2019 December

31, 2018 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.52 $ 1.09 $ 1.39 Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings per share: Restructuring charges 0.05 0.04 0.18 0.12 Foreign currency (gain) loss (0.03 ) — 0.05 0.06 Costs of tax improvement initiatives — — — 0.03 Environmental charges 0.05 — 0.05 0.02 Non-cash pension expense 0.01 — 0.02 — Legal settlement (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) — Decrease in foreign valuation allowances — (0.03 ) — (0.03 ) Transaction costs — — 0.02 — Discrete tax items (0.01 ) (0.10 ) 0.05 (0.04 ) Tax impact related to Tax Cuts and Job Acts — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.41 $ 1.45 $ 1.53

Additional Information

The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December

31,2019 December

31, 2018 December

31, 2019 December

31, 2018 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 6,581 $ 6,165 $ 24,619 $ 22,514 Stock-based compensation expense $ 1,065 $ 1,152 $ 5,015 $ 5,256

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is diluted earnings per share.

CTS adjusts for these items because they are discrete events, which have a significant impact on comparable GAAP financial measures and could distort an evaluation of our normal operating performance.

CTS uses an adjusted earnings per share measure to evaluate overall performance, establish plans and perform strategic analysis. Using this measure avoids distortion in the evaluation of operating results by eliminating the impact of events which are not related to normal operating performance. Because this measure is based on the exclusion or inclusion of specific items, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies which have similar titles. CTS' management compensates for this limitation when performing peer comparisons by evaluating both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures reported by peer companies. CTS believes that this measure is useful to its management, investors and stakeholders in that it:

provides a meaningful measure of CTS' operating performance,

reflects the results used by management in making decisions about the business, and

helps review and project CTS' performance over time.

We recommend that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.