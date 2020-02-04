LISLE, Ill., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced fourth quarter and full year 2019 results.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

  • Sales were $115.0 million, down 4.2% year-over-year. Sales to transportation customers declined 11.0%, and sales to other end markets grew 7.9%. The QTI acquisition added $5.6 million of sales in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Net earnings were $10.1 million or $0.31 per diluted share versus $17.6 million or $0.52 last year.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.37 compared to $0.41 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Results

  • Sales were $469.0 million, essentially flat to 2018. Sales to transportation customers declined 0.4%, and sales to other end markets decreased 0.2%. The QTI acquisition added $9.3 million of sales in 2019.
  • Net earnings were $36.1 million or $1.09 per diluted share versus $46.5 million or $1.39 last year.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.45 compared to $1.53 in 2018.
  • Free cash flow was $42.7 million, up 44% from $29.7 million in 2018.
  • Total booked business grew $16 million in 2019 to $1.88 billion.

“2019 was a challenging year driven by market softness. We took actions to reduce operating expenses and improve our performance. We also delivered strong growth in cash flow,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “We anticipate a soft first half of 2020, with improvement in market conditions in the second half of the year. Our strategic priorities remain the same, driving profitable growth, margin improvement and advancing our end market profile.”

2020 Guidance

Full year 2020 sales are expected to be in the range of $450 to $480 million. Adjusted earnings per diluted share for 2020 are expected to be in the range of $1.35 to $1.60.

CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Net sales$115,040  $120,073  $468,999  $470,483 
Cost of goods sold76,340  77,428  311,424  305,100 
Gross Margin38,700  42,645  157,575  164,973 
Selling, general and administrative expenses18,037  18,128  70,408  73,569 
Research and development expenses6,113  5,804  25,967  25,304 
Restructuring charges2,111  1,698  7,448  5,062 
Loss (gain) on sale of assets48  (2) (63)  
Operating earnings12,391  17,017  53,815  61,038 
Other (expense) income:       
Interest expense(903) (484) (2,648) (2,085)
Interest income341  459  1,737  1,826 
Other income (expense), net1,008  (119) (2,638) (2,676)
Total other income (expense), net446  (144) (3,549) (2,935)
Earnings before income taxes12,837  16,873  50,266  58,103 
Income tax expense (benefit)2,775  (691) 14,120  11,571 
Net earnings$10,062  $17,564  $36,146  $46,532 
Earnings per share:       
Basic$0.31  $0.53  $1.11  $1.41 
Diluted$0.31  $0.52  $1.09  $1.39 
        
Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding:32,554  32,983  32,700  33,024 
Effect of dilutive securities416  562  405  545 
Diluted weighted – average common shares
outstanding:		32,970  33,545  33,105  33,569 
        
Cash dividends declared per share$0.04  $0.04  $0.16  $0.16 


CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)

 (Unaudited)  
 December 31, December 31,
 2019 2018
ASSETS   
Current Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$100,241  $100,933 
Accounts receivable, net78,008  79,518 
Inventories, net42,237  43,486 
Other current assets16,992  15,422 
Total current assets237,478  239,359 
Property, plant and equipment, net105,038  99,401 
Operating lease assets, net24,644   
Other Assets   
Prepaid pension asset62,082  54,100 
Goodwill106,056  71,057 
Other intangible assets, net85,215  60,180 
Deferred income taxes19,795  22,201 
Other3,046  2,043 
Total other assets276,194  209,581 
Total Assets$643,354  $548,341 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current Liabilities   
Accounts payable$48,219  $51,975 
Operating lease obligations2,787   
Accrued payroll and benefits9,564  14,671 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities36,378  37,347 
Total current liabilities96,948  103,993 
Long-term debt99,700  50,000 
Long-term operating lease obligations24,926   
Long-term pension and other post-retirement obligations6,632  6,510 
Deferred income taxes5,637  3,990 
Other long-term obligations4,292  5,919 
Total Liabilities238,135  170,412 
Commitments and Contingencies   
Shareholders’ Equity   
Common stock307,932  306,697 
Additional contributed capital43,689  42,820 
Retained earnings509,766  478,847 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(91,726) (97,739)
Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock769,661  730,625 
Treasury stock(364,442) (352,696)
Total shareholders’ equity405,219  377,929 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$643,354  $548,341 


CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

Earnings Per Share

The following table reconciles GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the Company:

 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December
31, 2019		 December
31, 2018		 December
31, 2019		 December
31, 2018
GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.31  $0.52  $1.09  $1.39 
        
Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings per share:       
Restructuring charges0.05  0.04  0.18  0.12 
Foreign currency (gain) loss(0.03)   0.05  0.06 
Costs of tax improvement initiatives      0.03 
Environmental charges0.05    0.05  0.02 
Non-cash pension expense0.01    0.02   
Legal settlement(0.01)   (0.01)  
Decrease in foreign valuation allowances  (0.03)   (0.03)
Transaction costs    0.02   
Discrete tax items(0.01) (0.10) 0.05  (0.04)
Tax impact related to Tax Cuts and Job Acts  (0.02)   (0.02)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share$0.37  $0.41  $1.45  $1.53 

Additional Information

The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.

 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December
31,2019		 December
31, 2018		 December
31, 2019		 December
31, 2018
Depreciation and amortization expense$6,581  $6,165  $24,619  $22,514 
Stock-based compensation expense$1,065  $1,152  $5,015  $5,256 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is diluted earnings per share.

CTS adjusts for these items because they are discrete events, which have a significant impact on comparable GAAP financial measures and could distort an evaluation of our normal operating performance.

CTS uses an adjusted earnings per share measure to evaluate overall performance, establish plans and perform strategic analysis. Using this measure avoids distortion in the evaluation of operating results by eliminating the impact of events which are not related to normal operating performance. Because this measure is based on the exclusion or inclusion of specific items, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies which have similar titles. CTS' management compensates for this limitation when performing peer comparisons by evaluating both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures reported by peer companies. CTS believes that this measure is useful to its management, investors and stakeholders in that it:

  • provides a meaningful measure of CTS' operating performance,
  • reflects the results used by management in making decisions about the business, and
  • helps review and project CTS' performance over time.

We recommend that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.