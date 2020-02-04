PHOENIX, AZ, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Today, American Green. (ERBB:OTC) is delighted to announce that it has begun selling ONE HD Seltzer Water in the American Green Online CBD Store, with additional retail outlets in Arizona, Nevada, and California, being added soon.

“We’ve spent about a year searching for a 12 oz Can of CBD Seltzer/Sparkling water with zero THC and 25 mg of pharmaceutical grade CBD that’s good enough to sell in our AGM Smart Vending Machines and to our direct-sale customers at the online store.” According to Kevin Davis, American Green’s Vice President of Sales - Worldwide, ”We wouldn’t settle on just any water product out there. We maintain the highest standards for ALL of the CBD products we offer. We absolutely had to have a clean, crisp, taste together with a dependable quantity of pharmaceutical grade CBD in every can - something that remains extremely difficult to ensure during the bottling process. ONE HD water has met and exceeded all of our requirements and expectations.”

"I am excited that American Green has chosen our ONE HD Sparkling Seltzer Water for distribution,” said Mike Falcione, the Founder of ONE HD. “We have been aware that American Green is developing a national reputation as a high-quality CBD line, and we will support their efforts in any way we can to enable the company to achieve their (and our) sales goals," concludes Mike.

According to American Green’s Kevin Davis, “We have been talking to Mike for some time about distribution for ONE HD CBD Seltzer as well as some of his company’s other high-quality products and we look forward to working with him and his team. I’m anticipating a great relationship.”

The CBD market space shows incredible growth potential in 2020 as more Americans look to CBD as a viable solution to relieving and managing pain. In fact, a leading data measurement authority, Nielsen, predicts that the CBD market space will become a $2.75 billion dollar industry in 2020. They project that the U.S. hemp-based CBD market could be a $2.25 billion to $2.75 billion industry in 2020. Accordingly, these conservative projections already account for hampered FDA rulings and other possible speed bumps for the hemp-CBD marketplace. -Nielsen

New data gathered by Euromonitor show US consumers spent more money than ever in 2018 to satiate their desire for carbonated waters, including seltzers, and flavored water drinks. It’s the latest upward tick in a multi-year trend toward healthier, less-sugary beverages. Retail sales of carbonated water have grown 88% in the last six years, to gross more than $2.3 billion in 2018.

American Green will have ONE HD Seltzer CBD water for sale in its Nipton Trading Post Store in Magical Nipton California beginning on February 14th. Visit Magical Nipton, California - less than an hour south of Las Vegas just off of Interstate 15 at the Nipton Rd. exit.

Please consider subscribing to our The American Green CBD Store Weekly Deals where we hand-select a collection of CBD products that have been marked down 20-75% with deals reset every Friday). American Green shareholders receive a 20% discount (see below) and we securely process all credit card sales in the US which has become an extremely valuable security feature in the CBD sector.

American Green CBD Store Resources

Save 25% This Week Only

Use promo code ONEHD for 25% off all regularly priced products.

*Coupon code is good through Friday, February 7th (12:01 AM EST).

*Coupon code above will work for all regularly priced products (this code will not work for products in our Weekly Deals).

*Weekly Deals



*All deals are valid through Friday, February 7th (12:01 AM EST). These deals are exempt from promo code pricing.



Why Shop American Green?

Free Shipping On All Orders

Large Selection of Products (over 125 items and growing)

100% USA Made Products

All Products are THC-FREE (they contain 0.00% THC)

20% Discount For Shareholders (promo code INVESTOR )

) Weekly Deals (new deals every week)

American Green accepts: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and Diners Club (which are securely processed in the USA).

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with American Green Updates:

Twitter: @American__Green (two underscores), or

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americangreenusa

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americangreenusa/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/magicalnipton/

About American Green, Inc.

American Green, Inc. became, in 2009, the second publicly-traded company in the cannabis industry. Now, with over 60,000 individual certified shareholders, more than any other company in the cannabis sector, American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.

Contact: American Green, Inc. Investor Relations 2902 W. Virginia Ave Phoenix, AZ 85009 480-443-1600 X555 investor@americangreen.com