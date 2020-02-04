SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, advises that more mature interim TACTI-002 clinical data will be presented at the 34th German Cancer Congress taking place in Berlin from 19th to 22nd of February 2020.



The data relates to use of the Company’s lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), a soluble LAG-3 protein based on the LAG-3 immune control mechanism, as part of a combination treatment with pembrolizumab. It will be presented by TACTI-002 clinical trial Principal Investigator, Dr. Bernhard Doger of START Madrid, Spain on 19 February at 5 pm CEST. The abstract was submitted as a late-breaking abstract.

The presentation entitled, ‘Initial results from a Phase II study (TACTI-002) in metastatic non-small cell lung or head and neck carcinoma patients receiving eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab’ will be contemporaneously released via an ASX announcement and made available on the Company’s website at the time of the congress on www.immutep.com/investors-media/presentations.html .

TACTI-002 is being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as “MSD” outside the United States and Canada). It is evaluating the combination of efti with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® (or pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1 therapy) in up to 109 patients with second line HNSCC or NSCLC in first and second line.

