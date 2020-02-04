LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx, the employee survey and people analytics platform that helps companies discover and overcome barriers to organizational success, is excited to announce its lineup of keynote speakers for its 2020 Innovation Conference , including RedThread Research analyst Stacia Garr.



Garr, co-founder of RedThread Research and author of “People Analytics Technology Market — What You Need to Know,” will share the five critical steps people analytics leaders need to take, and the three missteps to avoid, to create the most effective organization of the future. Other keynotes will share with conference attendees real-world best practices in surveys and analytics from some of the world’s best brands and demonstrate how those companies are using data to predict trends and impact business outcomes.

The Perceptyx Innovation Conference is being held March 16–18 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Registration ends soon for the limited number of remaining seats.

“I love that our clients and speakers can come together to share amazing stories of how they’ve delivered breakthrough results within their organizations through leveraging a deeper understanding of employee perceptions across the employee experience,” said John Borland, Perceptyx CEO and co-founder.

Now in its fourth year, the Perceptyx Innovation Conference is the leading event that helps attendees shift their thinking about driving real business value through people analytics, discovering new ways to integrate employee perception data with business performance data while gaining practical strategies to get started.

Aligned to Perceptyx’s values, other noteworthy sessions include “Mic Drop Moments,” showing how organizations are using people analytics to take action and drive business outcomes; “Disdain the Status Quo,” hearing from leaders who are going beyond the numbers; and “We Make Our Clients Heroes,” a hands-on workshop and demonstration on how to use the Perceptyx platform to uncover new ways to navigate people data.

About Perceptyx

Since its founding in 2003, Perceptyx has been revolutionizing the employee survey and people analytics industry, delivering enterprise-level employee surveys and people analytics to many of the world’s best brands, including more than 30% of the Fortune 100. With an unrivaled technology platform and a tailor-made, flexible approach, the Perceptyx technology makes it easy for managers, HR, or business leaders to discover insights deep within large and complex organizations, driving meaningful action to improve business outcomes. Driven by a deep intellectual curiosity and culture of innovation, Perceptyx continues to challenge the status quo — to help people and organizations thrive.

Media Contacts:

Perceptyx

Daniel Norwood

Phone: 951.526.2422

dnorwood@perceptyx.com