DENVER, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza Media Systems™, the market leader in reliable streaming infrastructure that enables any-device delivery across the globe, today announced the integration of Wowza’s video streaming solutions with Fastly’s edge cloud platform . This partnership will enable high-speed content delivery and near real-time visibility into bandwidth consumption, the number of viewers and regional metrics, allowing content distributors to understand their audience better and react to problems quicker. Wowza’s integration with Fastly represents a long-term commitment to providing customers with intelligent diagnostics and robust analytics.

“Having good observability is a critical part of ensuring quality of experience when streaming a live event,” says Lee Chen , Fastly’s head of streaming media and cloud. “That means visibility across an entire streaming stack, which is uniquely able to help you monitor, identify issues and gather more details so you can react faster during a live broadcast. That kind of observability is incredibly valuable, and our partnership with Wowza enables those insights into viewership and exposes critical last-mile performance data in Fastly's real-time logging.”

Fastly’s fully programmable developer’s edge, modern architecture and advanced request collapsing capabilities have allowed the edge cloud platform to become a leading innovator in live streaming and video delivery. Wowza’s integration with Fastly is an extension of this effort, aimed at accelerating Wowza’s customers’ time to success. As Wowza and Fastly continue to push the envelope, this integration will serve as the foundation for advanced analytics, emerging low-latency technologies , and edge-compute capabilities that bring real-time processing and decision-making closer to the user.

“Wowza isn’t just a server, it’s an entire video platform,” explains streaming video expert Dan Rayburn . “And they’re offering an end-to-end platform because it gives broadcasters a better understanding of what’s happening to the video workflow, from ingestion to delivery.”

With 66 high-density points of presence (POPs) in strategic global locations and 58 Tbps of edge capacity (as of September 30, 2019), Fastly’s network combines real-time insights with comprehensive global reach. Additional features Wowza plans to support through its integration with Fastly include video on demand (VOD), network-based digital video recorders (nDVR) and syndication.

With more than a decade of experience deploying more than 38,000 streaming implementations, Wowza’s full-service platform is the gold standard for live streaming technology. By partnering with Fastly, Wowza is demonstrating its ongoing dedication to providing the most reliable and extensible video solutions on the market.

About Wowza Media Systems

Wowza is the market leader in providing reliable streaming infrastructure that enables applications to deliver to any device, anywhere, at any scale, for any purpose. Dedicated to fueling the explosion of live streaming by ensuring the best possible user experience, we apply our deep knowledge and years of experience to provide reliable streaming solutions to video platforms (broadcasters, CDNs, OVPs, EVPs) and product/app builders in retail, auction, government, security, health care, etc., as they use live streaming to engage their audiences and enhance their products. Through our battle-tested software, hardware and services, we tailor infrastructure for any use case to handle the difficult process of streaming live video over the internet to an endless number of playback options. In the end, Wowza live streaming just works. For more information on rock-solid, reliable streaming, visit: www.wowza.com.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely and reliably by processing, serving and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable and to support agile software development. Fastly’s customers use our edge cloud platform to ensure concertgoers can buy tickets to the live events they love, travelers can book flights seamlessly and embark on their next great adventure and sports fans can stream events in real time, across devices. They include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Alaska Airlines, The New York Times and Ticketmaster.

