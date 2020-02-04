Sydney, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global telecoms sector is a unique and vibrant industry that is constantly evolving due to the new technologies and infrastructure which continue to filter into the market. With mobile technologies dominating the telecommunications sector - there is little doubt that the intense focus on the potential opportunities offered by 5G will continue.

Budde Comm just release the 2020 update of his Yearly Global Telecom Report.

Please click here to read it : https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Global-Telecoms-The-Big-Picture-2020-Key-Industry-Statistics

In 2020 there are over 1.1 billion fixed broadband subscribers globally – a rise from around 830 million in 2015; indicating there is still room for growth in the fixed broadband sector, particularly in the emerging markets and those transitioning to FttH.

Many operators around the world have experienced challenging issues in recent years and will embrace the improved services and opportunities offered by 5G and fibre-based broadband. The operators have faced problems relating to market saturation; rising competition from operators; disruption from OTT services; growing demands for increased bandwidth; regulatory restraints and in some markets there have been unfavourable economic or civil conditions. This fast-paced evolution for the telecoms industry is not over yet - with 5G now on the horizon.

The true impact from the deployment of 5G is still largely unknown, but if predictions are true - it will have both a positive and disruptive impact on our global telecoms sector. It will also be very interesting to observe the changes in global and regional telecoms statistics over the next few years - in terms of subscriptions, technology penetration, CAPEX, operator revenues and services.

This unique BuddeComm report provides a compilation of the many useful and important key telecom industry statistics at a global and selected regional level.

It includes recent and current industry statistics for the mobile, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and satellite sectors. It includes a revenue ranking of the top 10 public telecoms carriers worldwide (2018). It also includes statistics on overall telecoms CAPEX and mobile revenue through to 2020. It provides data on telecoms infrastructure market share by technologies (2018) and regional subscription data for the mobile sector (2019).

Key developments

There are many consumers managing multiple devices and subscriptions around the world.

Global IP traffic is forecast to grow to nearly 400 exabytes per month by 2022.

The telecoms operators spend billions on telecoms investments and with 5G now on the radar, CAPEX is also expected to grow slightly in the next few years.

The penetration rates of mobile broadband paints an interesting picture when comparing the developed markets to the emerging markets.

The satellite sector has grown significantly in recent years.

Over the next few years there is a slight growth predicted for overall global operators revenue.

Table of Contents

The global telecoms industry – key statistics

Global telecommunications capex Global mobile CAPEX Global telecoms and mobile revenue Global IP traffic

Global mobile market - key statistics Global mobile subscriptions 5G subscriptions forecast Smart phone shipments Global mobile technologies

Global mobile broadband statistics Global mobile broadband subscriptions Regional mobile broadband penetration

Global fixed broadband market key statistics Fibre broadband will be needed for 5G 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Global fixed broadband subscribers

Satellite services Satellite industry revenue

List of Tables

Table 1 – Global telecommunications industry - statistics at a glance - 2020

Table 2 - Global - Top 10 public telecoms operators by revenue – 2018

Table 3 – Global – telecoms CAPEX – 2011 - 2021

Table 4 – Global – mobile CAPEX by major region/country – 2018; 2025

Table 5 – Global - mobile revenue – 2018 - 2025

Table 6 – Global – IP traffic growth – 2019 - 2022

Table 7 – Global – unique mobile subscribers – 2010 - 2020

Table 8 – Regional - mobile subscriptions (including multiples) – 2014 – 2019

Table 9 – Global – 5G mobile subscription forecast – 2020 – 2022

Table 10 – Global – smart phone shipments – 2016 – 2020

Table 11 – Global – market share of mobile technologies – 2018

Table 12 – Global – active multiple mobile broadband subscriptions – 2014 – 2020

Table 13 – Global active mobile broadband penetration – developed versus developing markets - 2014 – 2019

Table 14 – Regional – mobile broadband penetration – 2014 – 2019

Table 15 - Regional – active mobile broadband subscriptions – 2014 - 2019

Table 16 – Global - fixed broadband subscribers – 2010 – 2020

Table 17 – Global – satellite industry revenue – 2008 – 2018

Table 18 – Global - satellite services revenue – 2008 – 2018

Table 19 – Global - satellite services revenue by sub sector – 2017; 2018





