SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil’s top game development and entertainment production studios will attend Kidscreen Summit 2020 in Miami, Florida, from February 10th through 13th. The summit –– which welcomed over 2000 delegates from more than 50 countries in 2019 –– will be held at the InterContinental Miami, and studios from across Brazil are eager to showcase leading Brazilian games and entertainment production talent at the nation’s most important children’s entertainment industry business networking event.



The official Brazilian delegation will represent the growing national children’s content production industry which attracts increasing investments from abroad every year. The group is led by Brazilian Content –– the audiovisual content export project promoted by Brazil Independent Audiovisual (BRAVI) –– and Brazil Games –– carried out by the Brazilian Game Companies Association and Abragames –– both in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil).

Developers Rockhead Studios, Webcore Games, Akom Studio, Petit Fabrik, and PushStart — all members of Brazilian Content — will be a part of the Brazilian delegation representing the country at the summit.

“At Kidscreen, we will be showcasing transmedia projects from Rockhead Studios, which at the 2019 Kidscreen Summit closed a co-production deal to make an animated series based on their game Starlit Adventures ,” said Eliana Russi, Manager of Brazil Games. “This year, we intend to expand our commercial partnerships with the goal of creating new co-production opportunities with international entertainment studios, as well as find new venues for our created content,” added Christian Lykawaka, CEO of Rockhead.

“We will also feature Timo , a title based on the Brazilian comics of the same name, developed by Webcore Games. Timo was one of four Brazilian games selected for Google’s Indie Games Accelerator program in Singapore in 2019,” continued Russi. “Webcore Games is looking for partners interested in producing an animated series in partnership with Timo The Game. We are also looking for transmedia content partnerships at the summit,” explained Camila Malaman, Partner and Director at Webcore Games.

The entertainment production companies attending Kidscreen as part of the Brazilian Content delegation include: 2DLab, Alopra Estúdio, Animaking, Apiário Estúdio Criativo, Belli Studio, Boutique Filmes, Bromelia, Chatrone América Latina, Combo Estúdio, Content Blue, Copa Studio, Dogs Can Fly, Druzina Content, Forest Comunicação, Ghost Jack Entertainment, Hype, Mono Animation, Petit Fabrik, Pinguim Content, PushStart, Sato Company, sBusiness, Split Studio, Story Productions, UP! Content Co., and UP Voice

Hype, a Brazilian animation production company, will announce a new partnership with Punkrobot and Peruvian company Red Studios. Currently, Hype is working on the animated series Guitar & Drum in cooperation with Chilean studio Punkrobot. “By attending the Kidscreen Summit, we hope to find more partners and offer our services on larger-scale projects,” said Gabriel Garcia, CEO of Hype.

For Split Studio’s Cid Makino, Kidscreen is one of the most important events in the sector as it offers an intimate setting for closer networking. “We will continue to look for partners for our projects, in addition to selling completed properties and offering animation services. This year we are showcasing several in-development projects including Kurgala, What’s up, Bud? and A Tale of Sabbath, in addition to our newly produced series WeeBoom,” he said.

“The production of children's content is one of the highlights of the current independent Brazilian animation production sector,” explains Mary Morita, executive manager of Brazilian Content, who ensures that Brazil has excellent opportunities in this market. “We have produced live-action hits live-action like Gaby Estrella and Blue Building Detectives, as well as animation for young children and preschool audiences.”

She continues, “This year, the delegation is taking consolidated IP to Kidscreen, including Earth to Luna!, Jorel’s Brother and Any Malu, among others, and new projects like the international co-production Holocards Warriors. Our studios will attend the event in search of co-production, licensing and to attract international production partnerships.”

A catalog detailing information about the Brazil Content studios attending Kidscreen Summit 2020 can be found here: https://uberstrategist.link/Brazil-Content-Catalog-Kidscreen2020 .

A video reel featuring the Brazil Games video game development studios attending Kidscreen Summit 2020 here: https://uberstrategist.link/Brazil-Games-Kidscreen2020-TrailerYT .

About Brazil Games

Brazil Games is an Export Program created in 2013, by the Brazilian Game Companies Association and Abragames, in partnership with Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. Brazil Games’ Export Program promotes the Brazilian Games industry globally, developing new business leads and branding Brazil as a great place for business. Brazil Games has a presence at key international market places throughout the world such as GDC, Game Connection America, Pax East, Gamescom, XDS, Kidscreen Summit, Tokyo Game Show, and, of course, BIG Festival! The Brazil Games Program also promotes Brazil as the hub for business in Latin America and invites buyers, investors, and publishers for BIG Festival, Brazil's Independent Games Festival, the premiere international festival for independent games and developers, and the hub for international business in Latin America.

About Abragames

Created in 2004 by a consortium of development companies, Abragames, the Brazilian Association of Digital Game Developers, is a non-profit entity with the aim of strengthening the national game development industry. Abragames’ main objectives are to organize, coordinate, strengthen, and promote the Brazilian digital games industry through the representation of its national and international ecosystem, and building awareness and understanding of all elements of our value chain. Abragames also promotes events and partnerships that enhance the capabilities and global recognition of Brazil’s gaming industry.

About Brazilian Content

Brazilian Content is the Brazil Independent Audiovisual (BRAVI) international program. It was created in 2004 and is conducted in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil). With the aim of promoting independent audiovisual content in the international market, Brazilian Content enables partnership agreements between Brazilian and foreign companies (through co-production projects, sales, and pre-sales to TV networks, internet, mobile phone, and digital media). Today, Brazil is considered a prominent and growing market in the international scheme and is part of the co-production business plan of several networks and production companies.

About Brazil Independent Audiovisual (BRAVI)

BRAVI brings together independent audiovisual content producers for television and new media, and has over 660 members in 21 units of the federation, in all of Brazil’s five regions. Founded in 1999, the association focuses on developing the Brazilian audiovisual market, representing the sector in several private and public debate forums. With a professional structure and renowned national representation, BRAVI is also actively engaged in regulation efforts for the audiovisual market, encouraging the production of new business models, as well as offering expert capacity-building to independent producers. Through relevant institutional partnerships, it supports the participation of Brazilian entrepreneurs in the international audiovisual market.

About Apex-Brasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. The agency supports 12,000 companies in 802 sectors of the Brazilian economy, which in turn export to around 200 markets. Apex-Brasil also plays a key role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and providing support to foreign investors interested in allocating resources in Brazil.

Press Contact: