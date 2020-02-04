Bagsværd, Denmark, 4 February 2020 – On 5 November 2019, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 15 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2019.

Under the programme, initiated 5 November 2019, Novo Nordisk has repurchased B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.1 billion in the period from 6 November 2019 to 3 February 2020. The programme is now concluded.

Since the announcement as of 27 January 2020, the following transactions have been made:

 Number of
B shares		Average
purchase price		Transaction
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement4,832,350 1,878,714,254
27 January 202090,000409.3936,844,685
28 January 202090,000406.3336,570,124
29 January 202090,000413.0037,170,423
30 January 202090,000413.3237,198,355
31 January 202097,000414.8540,240,402
3 February 202096,232411.3939,588,765
Accumulated under the programme5,385,582 2,106,327,008

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 50,320,781 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital, as treasury shares. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,400,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 15 billion during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2019. As of 3 February 2020, Novo Nordisk has since 1 February 2019 repurchased a total of 43,209,505 B shares at an average share price of DKK 347.15 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 14,999,999,626.

