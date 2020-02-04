MISSION, Kan., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xact Data Discovery (XDD), a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations, announces the opening of the company’s newest managed review center in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. The new review center further expands XDD’s nationwide footprint in support of increasing market demand.



An integral component of XDD’s overall service offering, this latest expansion marks the 6th review center in the United States, providing 70 seats and ample room for growth for review attorneys. With existing review centers located in Detroit, Indianapolis, Salt Lake City, Chicago and Miami, the addition of the new Ft. Lauderdale location enables XDD to engage 600+ onsite review attorneys nationwide concurrently across three time zones.

XDD Vice President of Managed Review David Sundwall states, “Complementing our existing review center in Miami, the new Ft. Lauderdale location is strategically located to meet the growing demand for flexible review services in the southern Florida market. The blend of available talent, competitive labor rates and prime location enables XDD to scale exponentially as the market evolves.”

Along with XDD’s five other managed review centers, Sundwall will manage all business operations from XDD’s Salt Lake City, Utah offices.

