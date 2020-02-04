New York, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET FORECAST 2020-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04671080/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Geospatial analytics refers to a wide range of activities, emphasizing on applying different techniques to data, which comprises of geographical or space-related characteristics.Geospatial data is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years with trends such as the Internet of Things (IoT).



Geospatial analytics is expected to grow at a rate of 20% per year.The combination of Geographical Information System (GIS) and data analytics yields immense benefits as it offers deep insights into what is impacting customer behavior.



Geospatial data helps in detecting and preventing fraud by providing information about the location of the fraud.

The obstacle to the adoption rate of geospatial analytics is caused by high costs and operational concerns.Though the overall costs of geospatial analytics have reduced in the last decade, it remains the main issue for small and medium-sized companies.



GIS and other mapping technologies involve privacy-related concerns.In the US, geospatial data related to natural resource management and agriculture was involved in legal hassles.



However, such legal hassles are expected to be cleared through detailed regulation during the forecast period.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geospatial analytics market is researched geographically on the basis of markets located across the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest Of the World.As of 2019, the market region of North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue, and is estimated to continue the trend by the end of the projected period.



This is ascribed to defense,intelligence, transportation, and logistics.The region of Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market in terms of revenue.



One of the major factors boosting the market growth is the spreading of geographical data and adoption of cloud analytics by various industries.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the leading players present in the market are MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Trimble Inc, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc., Intermap Technologies, Inc., etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ESRI

2. MDA CORPORATION (MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD)

3. HEXAGON AB

4. TRIMBLE INC.

5. BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC.

6. FUGRO N.V.

7. HARRIS CORPORATION

8. ATKINS PLC

9. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

10. CRITIGEN LLC

11. INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES INC.

12. PITNEY BOWES

13. FUGRO N.V.

14. ALTERYX INC.

15. GOOGLE INC.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04671080/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001