The market for women's innerwear has been growing significantly in India over the past few years and is forecast to post a CAGR growth of around 11% during 2019-2023. The growing number of working women, changing fashion trends, increased awareness about better fits, rising disposable income and level of information have given the women the innerwear industry a new dimension.



The report divides the women's innerwear market into two segments: lingerie and nightwear. The research analysts have closely studied and provided market forecast till 2023 of overall women's innerwear and both segments. The forecast is based on an in-depth study and analysis of market trends, demographics, consumer behavior, and spending patterns. The report also includes a share of organized/unorganized market in women's innerwear, lingerie and nightwear.



The lingerie market has been further classified into 5 product classes: low, economy, mid-market, premium, and super-premium. The report also divides the lingerie market into 2 types: Brassieres and Brief. The market forecast till 2023 of both types has been provided. Additionally, the report studies the lingerie market share of rural/urban, regions and its major players.



The report further looks into the current trends in the Indian women's innerwear industry. International players are now entering the Indian women's innerwear market, as the vast potential in the Indian market, especially in untapped areas, such as Tier II and Tier III cities, is attracting foreign players.



This report also included the business overview and product portfolio of prominent industry players such as Bodycare, Jockey, Groversons, and many others to provide a balanced research outlook of the industry. Thus, the report covers all the important aspects of the Indian women's innerwear market, which will prove decisive for the clients.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Macroeconomic Indicators



4. Industry Trends

4.1 Innovation is the Keyword Driving the Lingerie Market

4.2 Growing Number of International Brands in the Indian Market

4.3 Online Retail Stores are the Best Bet



5. Women Innerwear Market Performance

5.1 Current and Future Market until 2023

5.2 Market Share by Category

5.3 Organized/Unorganized Segmentation



6. Market Performance by Segment

6.1 Lingerie

6.1.1 Current and Future Market till 2023

6.1.2 Market Share by Major Players

6.1.3 Market Share by Type

6.1.3.1 Brassieres Market till 2023

6.1.3.2 Brief Market until 2023

6.1.4 Urban/Rural Segmentation

6.1.5 Organized/Unorganized Segmentation

6.2 Nightwear

6.2.1 Current and Future Market till 2023

6.2.2 Organized/Unorganized Segmentation



7. Regional Analysis of Lingerie Market



8. Export Opportunities in the Lingerie Market

8.1 Top 5 Countries for Lingerie Exports by Region (2018)



9. Key Players



Bodycare Creations

Enamor

Groversons

Jockey

Lovable Lingerie Ltd.

Triumph

