Pompano Beach, Florida, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. (OTC:BWMG) a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of modern recreational diving products and onboard compressed air solutions is pleased to announce a sales update for the BLU3 NEMO Diving Product and their attendance as a displaying party in the 2020 Miami International Boat Show.



BLU3 NEMO Product Continues to Build Momentum

The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, BLU3 ( diveBLU3.com) , has now shipped over 400 NEMO units to date to customers in more than 20 countries. The manufacturing team continues to focus on streamlining production to scale at larger volumes to meet growing market demand. The Company has now pre-built enough units in stock to facilitate next day-shipping versus the longer lead time necessary in Q4-2019.

“We feel so gratified that customers are liking the product so much, and telling their friends about it, and we can roll the units out to them faster for people to enjoy” said Robert Carmichael, Chairman & CEO of Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. “Our conversations with various dealers and sales partners are getting more interesting as we start delivering to the market more efficiently. We hope to be to finalize some of those new relationships and share the news with everyone soon.”

Display at the 2020 Miami International Boat Show

NEMO will be on display at the 2020 Miami International Boat Show that will be held between February 13th - February 17th at the Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin in Virginia Key. They will be displaying at the Brownie’s Yacht Diver booth in “C Tent # C398.”

About BLU3 NEMO

NEMO ( diveBLU3.com/NEMO ) is a battery-powered and ultra-portable tankless dive system created for the recreational diving population under the BLU3 brand to make diving more user friendly, easier, and accessible to a new and larger group of divers. It was designed with the mass, global market in mind, ultimately creating a market much greater than SCUBA by eliminating barriers to entry. Weighing in at about 10 lb., NEMO is portable and travels as carry-on luggage on an airplane including multiple spare batteries which run the system for over 60 minutes each. NEMO has many potential applications, from river treasure and fossil hunting, boat hull cleaning, pool maintenance and even underwater yoga.

About Brownie’s Marine Group

Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc., is the parent company to a family of innovative brands with a unique concentration in the industrial, military and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has three subsidiaries including Trebor Industries, Inc., founded in 1981 and dba as “Brownie’s Third Lung,” BLU3, Inc., and Brownie’s High-Pressure Services, Inc. dba LW Americas. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information, visit: www.BrowniesMarineGroup.com

To stay up to date with exciting Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. news, please register to our YouTube Channel .

Contact Information: (954)-462-5570 | investors@browniesmarinegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to the development, production and marketability of our development stage NEMO product. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and our other periodic and quarterly filings with the SEC.