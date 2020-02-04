CORNING, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) announced on Tuesday it will showcase a wide range of Advanced Optics products Feb. 4 through 6 at Photonics West 2020, one of the industry’s largest tradeshows dedicated to photonic technologies, which is held at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.

In Corning’s Booth No. 2027, the company will feature demonstrations and new products that are enabling major emerging trends, such as augmented reality, 5G, and next-generation semiconductor manufacturing including:

Tropel® FlatMaster® MSP-300. This full metrology system will run live demos to show precise surface form measurements on 300mm wafers.

WaveOptics Augmented Reality Headset. This wearable waveguide device features Corning’s high-index glass and enables a 40-degree field of view.

Corning® RCBI Optical Fiber. This newly launched optical fiber is the first reduced-clad fiber compatible for G.657 and G.652. In addition to this new fiber, Corning will showcase a new Fiber Array Unit (FAU) with improved density and footprint capabilities enabled by the RCBI fiber.

Corning will also emphasize its full range of capabilities and solutions for semiconductor manufacturing applications and how they are enabling the next generation of consumer electronics through high-quality materials, full optical systems, and world-class manufacturing platforms.

Corning will showcase products, listed below, from its broader portfolio:

Optical materials: High Purity Fused Silica (HPFS®) and Ultra-Low Expansion Glass (ULE®)

Laser optics and fluoride crystals for lithography applications

Precision optics for demanding inspection and lithography applications

Metrology instruments for highly accurate surface measurements

Wafer-level optic solutions for precise 3D sensing

High-index wafers for AR/MR applications

Laser technologies for laser processing of micro materials

MACOR® Machinable Glass Ceramics for a variety of cutting-edge applications

Specialty fiber, glass polarizers, and fiber array solutions for next-generation telecommunications

Hyperspectral imaging for small, lightweight imaging sensors



“We look forward to showing a variety of Corning’s capabilities at Photonics West this year,” said Angela Julien, business director, Corning Advanced Optics. “From high-quality, optical materials to precision and inspection equipment, our diverse range of products and design expertise meets our customer’s needs at all steps of the semiconductor manufacturing process. We are proud of our well-established proficiency in this area and look forward to connecting with our industry colleagues at the show.”

Corning Advanced Optics leverages Corning’s experience in glass science and optical physics to solve its customers’ optical challenges through customized design and cutting-edge optical materials and full-systems. Those capabilities include high-quality materials such as Corning ULE® and HPFS® as well as metrology capabilities, automated laser glass-cutting, and optical design expertise.

To learn more about Corning’s capabilities, visit us at Photonics West 2020 at Booth #2027 in the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco or visit Corning’s website at www.corning.com/advanced-optics .

