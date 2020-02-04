



Apps Expected to be Available for Download in iTunes & Google Play This Month

CAMPBELL, CA, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- February 4, 2020 – Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) is pleased to announce its nearing completion of the new and significantly updated version of the Company’s popular “Friendable Application.” As previously announced, the new version has been re-designed, to incorporate additional premium features, monetization elements and recurring monthly subscriptions aimed to attract singles that continue to fuel the growing $2.5 Billion Dollar dating market.

The Company believes these efforts will open the door to new user downloads, paying subscribers (monthly recurring members) and also open up various marketing & advertising opportunities to be re-ignited for brand recognition and user acquisition.

“As Friendable continues on our path for 2020, management has placed a high priority on its capital raising efforts that we believe will lead us to the launch of our ‘Fan Pass’ (video streaming application), as well as our ability to announce the first of many celebrity events to come. At the same time it’s important we don’t lose site of what has always been a major asset to the Company and has allowed us to establish the ‘Friendable’ brand name among various social circles and across vast consumer audiences. We believe in the future of the various opportunities ahead of us and with Friendable positioned to take advantage of previous user registrations, we are charging ahead with new marketing initiatives that focus on paying subscribers. Stay tuned for additional detail on our marketing initiatives, relationships and release date of the new Friendable dating application,” stated Robert A. Rositano Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all inclusive place where “Everything starts with Friendship”…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company’s most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smart phone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist fan base to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology related ventures.



Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.



Contact:

Friendable:

Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@friendable.com