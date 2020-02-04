SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that Katrina Lake, founder and CEO of Stitch Fix, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, February 11 at 10:20 A.M. PT.



A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix

