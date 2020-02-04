BOSTON, MA, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – ValueSetters, Inc. (OTC:VSTR) has signed a management development and engineering partnership with Deuce Drone to help acquire, integrate, and operate drone delivery for “brick and mortar” retailers. ValueSetters will provide technology and marketing services to Deuce Drone, as they seek to transform traditional retail stores into last-mile fulfillment centers.

“Retailers of all sizes lack the necessary infrastructure to allow affordable, same-day delivery. Deuce Drone will provide an effective solution to the last-mile delivery problem. Bypassing traffic congestion and other obstacles, drone delivery can be quick, economical, and energy-efficient,” said Rhett Ross, CEO of Deuce Drone. “McKinsey predicts that cost savings for retailers could be as high as 40%, while PwC estimates that this market could reach $170 billion.”

“We have chosen to work with ValueSetters on this exciting project due to their deep network of business relationships and world-class technology expertise,” Mr. Ross added. “We are excited to bring this vision to life together and significantly enhance the performance of our retail clients.”

“We are delighted to partner with Deuce Drone as we continue to grow our Logistics and Technology practice,” said Cecilia Lenk, CEO of ValueSetters. “We are impressed with the company’s expertise in logistics, aerospace, design, and construction. This combination of skills will provide a strong foundation for Deuce Drone as it opens up the opportunity for all retailers to leverage technology to deliver to customers with competitive service.”

About ValueSetters:

Led by a team of professional investors, digital marketing experts, and technology specialists, ValueSetters is a publicly-traded boutique advisory firm with unique expertise in helping private companies raise capital over the internet. The company also provides technology consulting services as well as strategic advice to help companies grow and evolve to meet the challenges of today's marketplace. For more information, visit our website at http://valuesetters.com.

About Deuce Drone:

Deuce Drone solves the last mile delivery problem for “brick and mortar” retailers by enabling drone shipment from existing stores. Leveraging clients’ current infrastructure, we design, build, and operate drone delivery systems, transforming retail stores into customer fulfillment centers. Deuce Drone provides a cost-effective, technology-driven solution for same-day delivery that allows retailers to compete with major e-commerce players.

