SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global is pleased to announce that its newly formed automotive division will be named Imperium Motor Company®. The new electric vehicles will offer a lower cost alternative to what now exists in the US, with emphasis on great design, performance, and functionality.



Richard (Rick) Curtis, Jr. will head this new division as the Company aggressively penetrates this multi-billion-dollar market with a unique and fully integrated product offering. Rick brings 40 years of senior automotive management experience in retail, wholesale, distribution and final manufacturing, including an extensive background in the Electric Vehicle (EV) market. He also brings broad relationships with municipalities, national fleets and dealers across North America. Through its exclusive North American manufacturing partnership with Zhejiang Jonway Group Co., Ltd. (“Jonway Group”), a PRC-based company that has already sold and serviced over 100,000 electric vehicles in United States, Imperium Motor Company® anticipates becoming a leader in the EV Market.

The new location of the Imperium® EV Experience Center, in Vacaville, CA is located midway between Silicon Valley and Sacramento, CA. These are two of the largest EV markets in California, which are currently responsible for approximately 50% of the United States EV sales. The Company expects that at the Imperium® EV Experience Center customers will be able to see and drive all the Imperium® EV products. Dealer support, training and education will also be provided at the center. The Jonway manufactured Imperium® vehicles will include:

Low Speed Cars, Trucks, Vans and Scooter

Mid Speed Utility Vehicles and Scooters

High Speed Person Transportation Devices and Scooters

Off Road UTV Utility Vehicles

e-Rickshaws

Certain orders for the Jonway products have been placed in advance of the opening of the Experience Center; the current expected delivery of such orders is approximately four weeks. The US Certification process will begin immediately upon arrival of vehicles. Jonway is a worldwide leader of Low, Mid and High-Speed Electric vehicles. Imperium Motor Company is processing the appropriate licenses and is the exclusive distributor of Jonway for North America including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. The Imperium Motors EV Experience Center is currently slated to open during early March with sales expected to commence immediately.

“This is a game-changing moment for DSG Global. The electric vehicle market in North America is changing rapidly and is expected to grow from just under 2% of vehicle sales to nearly 10% of vehicle sales over the next few years. Large auto manufacturers are dedicating billions of dollars to the EV market. We are positioning the Company to enter market and are fortunate to have a leader in the industry like Rick Curtis, with a proven track record of performance, leading this project,” commented Robert Silzer, President and CEO DSG Global, Inc.

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, RAPTOR and PACER, single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to, among other things, the Company's ability to open its new customer facility and its ability to close and deliver on various purchase orders from customers, and the Company's expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; our ability to deliver in a timely fashion and to our customers’ satisfaction the products purchased; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in existing and new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

