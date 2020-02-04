YORK, Pa., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fiber & Data (UFD) , a privately owned telecommunications services provider, today announced its new optical wavelength service offerings. The enhancements are a direct response to rising customer demand for scalable, cost-effective and high-bandwidth network solutions.



As a wholly owned and operated fiber optic network provider serving the northeastern United States, UFD is committed to offering innovative optical networking solutions using the latest technologies to provide high-capacity Front-Haul and Back-Haul bandwidth to satisfy customers’ needs. UFD considered various evolving optical technology solutions such as those offered by Ekinops, an innovative provider of open and fully interoperable layer 1, 2 and 3 solutions, to deliver high bit rate capabilities with strong economic efficiency. UFD chose to deploy the EKINOPS 600G FlexRate™ solution to provide customers access to connectivity options ranging from 10G to 100G optical wavelength delivered over UFD’s New York/New Jersey metro network and 100G over its diversely built long-haul fiber backbone that links the Greater New York City metro area to Northern Virginia, with future capabilities of up to 600G wavelengths.

Unlike many existing fiber network routes in the U.S. Northeast region, UFD’s route bypasses the congestion and single points of failure associated with the I-95 corridor, providing full physical diversity from other carrier routes. UFD’s new fiber route and wavelength solutions offer critical diverse paths along the highly trafficked Northeast corridor.

“Ekinops is pleased to be working with UFD to help them not just transition their network, but also expand their business model,” said Kevin Antill, Ekinops’ group vice president of sales for North America. “Offering lit services in a competitive market requires the ability to add capacity efficiently and cost effectively, and that’s what the total solution of the EKINOPS 600G FlexRate hardware and Celestis NMS software provides.”

“We were seeking a scalable solution that could be easily deployed to provide flexibility and enhanced capacity, control costs and promote sustained service availability. The equipment is installed and currently being tested, and we will be operational and in service by the end of the first quarter 2020,” said Christopher Lodge, chief operating officer for UFD. “With the capability to access and deploy up to 600G wavelengths in the near future, we can help our customers effectively meet their growing business development and communications needs.”

“UFD’s new wavelength service enhancements build upon the reliability and scalability of our diverse fiber network infrastructure, which gives our customers greater flexibility to manage their growing network capacity demands over time,” said Felipe J. Alvarez, chief executive officer of UFD. “Our new wavelength offerings will accommodate the high-capacity needs driven by high-performance data center connectivity, cloud computing and financial customers along our diverse route connecting New York City with Ashburn, Virginia. These enhancements are examples of the continued investment we are making in our long-haul and metro fiber networks in order to provide the high-capacity bandwidth our customers need.”

About United Fiber & Data, LLC

United Fiber & Data is a privately held telecommunications company focused on providing high-capacity, low latency, geographically diverse fiber optic network solutions in the northeastern United States. UFD provides high-capacity pathway diversity and data storage redundancy far from the congestion and single points of failure associated with the I-95 corridor. UFD’s diverse dark fiber network includes a wholly owned and operated high fiber count metro network including over 70 miles of laterals with over 330 buildings on net in New York City and a newly constructed long-haul fiber route of more than 400 miles connecting New York City and Ashburn, Virginia.

For more information about UFD's network and services, visit www.UFD.com .

About Ekinops

Ekinops is a leading provider of open and fully interoperable layer 1, 2 and 3 solutions to service providers around the world. Our programmable and highly scalable solutions enable the fast, flexible and cost-effective deployment of new services for both high-speed, high-capacity optical transport as well as virtualization-enabled managed enterprise services.

Our product portfolio consists of two highly complementary product sets. One, marketed under the EKINOPS 360 brand name, provides a single, fully integrated platform for Metro, Regional, and Long-Haul applications. The other, marketed under the OneAccess brand name, provides a wide choice of physical and virtualized deployment options for layer 2 and layer 3 network functions.

As service providers embrace SDN and NFV deployment models, Ekinops’ solutions enable them to deploy today in the knowledge that they can seamlessly migrate to an open virtualized delivery model at a time of their choosing.

A global organization with operations in four continents, Ekinops (EKI), a public company traded on the Euronext Paris exchange, is headquartered in Lannion, France. Ekinops Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary, is incorporated in the United States.

