VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier") has awarded InnovExplo the mandate to complete a resource estimate on the North and South Gold Corridors and a supporting NI 43 - 101 technical report for its 100% owned flagship Chimo Mine gold property located 45 kilometers east of Val-d’Or, Quebec.
Highlights (December 18th 2019 press release) :
« The positive results, obtained to date from the project, lead us to develop a more global optimization vision of the project» commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.
Chimo Mine Project Characteristics
About Cartier
Cartier Resources was founded in 2006 and is based out of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Quebec has consistently ranked high as one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world primarily based on its mineral rich geology, attractive tax environment, and pro-mining government. In 2018, the Fraser Institute again ranked Quebec as one of the best jurisdictions in the world for investment attractiveness.
About InnovExplo
InnovExplo is a consulting firm offering services in mining exploration, mining geology, mineral resources, mining engineering, environment and sustainable development. Since its foundation in 2003, InnovExplo has worked on 450 different mandates for 170 junior mining exploration companies and producing companies. The firm has produced over 300 geological or engineering reports for projects affecting almost all of the spheres of activity of a mining project, from exploration to operation, mainly including the drafting of technical reports in accordance with NI 43-101.
Qualified Persons
The scientific and technical information of the Company and the Chimo Mine Project, included in this news release, have been prepared and reviewed by MM. Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice President and Ronan Déroff, P.Geo, M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in the press release.
The independent qualified person for the issuer, responsible for the estimation of mineral resources for the North and South Gold Corridors on the Chimo Mine property, as defined in NI 43-101, is Mrs. Claude Savard, P.Geo. Senior Geologist with InnovExplo. Mrs. Savard declares that she has read this press release and that the scientific and technical information relating to the estimate of the resources presented herein is compliant.
|For more information, please contact:
Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo.
President and CEO
Telephone: 819 856-0512
philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com
www.ressourcescartier.com
|Investor Relations:
Relations Publiques Paradox
514 341-0408
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/882b16fa-b652-4e93-9250-360006fb22a8
Cartier Resources Inc.
Val d'Or, Quebec, CANADA
Chimo Mine project plan view: North, Central and South Gold Corridors
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
cartier_ENG.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: