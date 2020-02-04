BOSTON, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZTherapies, Inc. , a biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to extend brain health, today announced its participation in the 22nd Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference , taking place February 10-11, 2020 in New York City, having won the Buzz of BIO contest in the private company category. Jay Mohr, Chief Operating and Business Officer of the company, will be providing a corporate update and participating on a panel focused on late-stage CNS therapeutics.



Corporate Presentation

Monday, February 10, 2020 from 9:00 to 9:15 am ET

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the News & Events page of the AZTherapies website, https://aztherapies.com/news/ . The webcast will be available approximately one hour after the presentation ends and will be accessible for 90 days.

Panel : Neuroscience at the Crossroads: Late Stage Brain Disorder Pipelines and Unmet Needs

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 3:00 to 3:55 pm ET

About AZTherapies

AZTherapies is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that aim to fundamentally change neurodegenerative disease progression, extending normal cognition and function and improving quality of life in the aging population. Our lead candidate, ALZT-OP1, is built on a multi-modal approach that recognizes neuroinflammation as a root cause of serious neurodegeneration and seeks to stop or slow the progression of disease; the ALZT-OP1 Phase 3 COGNITE trial in early Alzheimer’s disease is fully enrolled and we are expecting trial completion in late 2020 and unblinding in the first quarter of 2021. Following our lead program, we are advancing candidates for the treatment of post-ischemic stroke cognitive impairment, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and pursuing an innovative CAR-Treg program that could have broad application across a spectrum of neurodegenerative diseases. AZTherapies is a private company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, please visit www.aztherapies.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer LaVin

207-360-0473

jlavin@aztherapies.com