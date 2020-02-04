FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xendoo , a South Florida-based fintech company offering innovative online accounting and bookkeeping solutions, along with data-driven insights to small business owners, today announces it has been awarded a peer-selected, first place grant from Village Capital’s Finance Forward US 2019 accelerator. Finance Forward is a multi-year global coalition created by Village Capital, MetLife Foundation, PayPal and other local partners to support fintech entrepreneurs building technology solutions across the globe.



To select the companies in the cohort, a diverse advisory board of investors, entrepreneurs, financial industry leaders, academics and activists evaluated more than 100 applicants on their team, business model and product-market fit. There were a total of eleven startups in this year’s cohort, where diversity shone through. 55% of startups were female founded and 73% are headquartered outside of New York, Boston, or San Francisco/Bay Area (where over 75% of VC is deployed) – statistics that both reflect Xendoo’s origin.

“We’re so grateful to have received invaluable feedback and advice from mentors and peers throughout the entire Finance Forward accelerator process,” said Lil Roberts, CEO and Founder of Xendoo. “The support we’ve received from experts at MetLife and PayPal shows that corporate America is partnering with the startup community to improve the financial literacy of other small businesses. At Xendoo, we’re passionate about offering small businesses the financial visibility they desire to run their businesses in today’s modern world.”

Xendoo is delivering financial peace of mind to small business owners with quick access to CPAs, flat rate pricing, and speed to their financials delivered through an easily accessible cloud-based platform. Through its proprietary technology, Xendoo’s platform provides up to five times the productivity level of a traditional bookkeeper or CPA. By wrapping the technology around Xero’s globally recognized cloud-based solution, Xendoo is able to provide cloud-based insights, which gives small business owners the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and succeed.

This $75K grant comes on the heels of Xendoo’s $3.5 million seed plus funding round led by Malachi, with additional investment from Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, DeepWork Capital, Jason Calacanis’ LAUNCH Syndicate and other follow up investments. Since its launch in 2017, Xendoo has now raised a total of $4.85M.

